In Jerry & Marge Go Large, Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning play a married couple who decide to game the system to get ahead. They are both fed up with their mundane lives and decide to take a chance by moving to Florida and starting over. This hilarious new comedy is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end!

The storyline of the Jerry & Marge Go Large

The trailer is simple but effective. Cranston and Benning play Jerry and Marge, a married couple who are struggling to make ends meet. To improve their financial situation, they decide to move to Florida and start over. While this may seem like a risky move, it quickly pays off for them as they begin to enjoy the finer things in life. You can watch the Jerry & Marge Go Large trailer below. Be sure to check out the movie when it comes to theaters near you! Cranston and Benning are both talented actors who have starred in numerous films and television shows. However, they have never worked together before. This will be a treat for fans of both actors! The Jerry & Marge Go Large trailer is full of laughs and heart. Cranston and Benning have great chemistry together and their characters are very relatable. You can’t help but root for them as they try to make a better life for themselves.

The names of the characters in Jerry & Marge Go Large

Here are the celebrities’ names mentioned below:

Bryan Cranston as Jerry Selbee

Michael McKean as Howard

Annette Bening as Marge Selbee

Rainn Wilson

Anna Camp as Dawn

Jake McDorman as Ben

Rhoda Griffis as Rhoda

Mellanie Hubert as Danika

Rick Espaillat as Man

Kurt Yue as Ted

Larry Wilmore

Ann Harada as Shirley

Ana Cruz Kayne as Heather

Uly Schlesinger as Tyler

Robert Pralgo as Tyler’s Dad

Devyn McDowell as Liz

Michael A. Dean as Attractive Young Husband

Joe Pistone

Jerry as well as Marge Go Big True Story Trailer: Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning Con the Lottery

Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning are a middle-aged Michigan couple who hit it big after Jerry figures out a way to game the system and win the lottery in Jerry & Marge Go Large. The film is based on the true story of how the Seabees became overnight millionaires and then fought to keep their winnings when the state of Michigan tried to take them away.

Jerry and Marge, a Michigan couple, get big in this film

The film is based on the incredible true story of a middle-aged Michigan couple who won the lottery, only to have the state try and take their winnings away. Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning play Jerry and Marge Seabee, a hardworking couple who are just trying to make ends meet. When they hit the lottery for a huge jackpot, they’re suddenly thrust into the spotlight and must deal with the scrutiny of the media and the government. The film is a fascinating look at how the system can be gamed, and how far people will go to protect their winnings.

Photos from the Paramount+ Comedy’s First Look Jerry and Marge Expansion

Jerry and Marge Seabee were an unassuming middle-aged couple from Michigan. But in 2006, they hit the lottery for a huge jackpot. And then they hit it again. And again. In just a few years, they had won over 26 million dollars. But as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. And Jerry and Marge were playing the system. They figured out a way to game the lottery, and they kept winning. Eventually, their luck ran out. The media caught wind of their story, and the government began investigating them. Jerry and Marge were accused of cheating, and they were forced to give back all of their winnings. But even though they lost all their money, Jerry and Marge didn’t give up. They continued to play the lottery, and they eventually won back everything they had lost. Plus a little bit more.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of the Jerry & Marge Go Large trailer? Are you planning on seeing the film?