watch Celtics vs. Raptors Live Stream reddit: NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

We bring you this informative piece of article on how to watch Celtics vs. Raptors live stream 2020, even from your coziness. The best way to watch Raptors vs Celtics game 6 Online.

Boston Celtics will join the Miami Heat on the Eastern Conference Finals if they managed to defeat defending champion today at the NBA Bubble. The Heat has already confirmed the finals spot after beating the first-seeded team, Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the semifinals.

Tip-off: 6.40 PM Eastern Time on Monday, in the NBA Bubble

The Celtics have a one-game advantage as they are 3-2 up against Raptors in the best-of-seven series. Celtics beat Raptors with a whopping 22 points in 111-89 victory in Game 5. If Boston managed to advance to conference finals, then this year would be there three finals appearance in four years. Milwaukee Bucks beat Celtics in the semifinals last season.

Forward Jaylen Brown, who had an impressive game on Monday said that the job isn't done yet. He scored game-high 27 points, along with six rebounds. Celtics' guard Kemba Walker scored 21 points while the season leader, Jayson Tatum dropped only 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Raptors showed a fighting spirit and played like champions in Game 3 and 4, and we can expect a similar turn of events in Game 6. They would enter the court trying to avoid the elimination and force a Game 7. Kyle Lowry told the reporters that they would make adjustments and then continue to grow to achieve success.

NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finals: Celtics V Raptors [Celtics lead 3-2]

Game 1: BOS 112-94 TOR

Game 2: BOS 102-99 TOR

Game 3: BOS 103-104 TOR

Game 4: TOR 100-93 BOS

Game 5: TOR 89-111 BOS

Game 6: TOR BOS | 6.40 PM ET on Wednesday (4.10 AM IST Friday)

Game 7: BOS TOR | TBD (only if necessary)

NBA Live Stream: How to Stream NBA Playoffs Online? TV Broadcast Schedule

TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, AT&T TV Sony SIX (India)

Live Stream: ESPN App, NBA App, Fox Sports Go, AT&T TV Now Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sony LIV (India)

Probable Line-Ups

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet