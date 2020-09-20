Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool 2020 Live Stream Free Premier League Online TV Channel

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020 Live Score Streaming: After Liverpool’s defensive solidity was put to test last week, it remains to be seen how the champions handle the lethal Timo Werner.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020 Live Score Streaming: Both Chelsea and Liverpool will hope to make it two wins in two when they face each other on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

While Frank Lampard’s Chelsea began their season with a 3-1 win against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took home the three points after an entertaining 4-3 win against Leeds United last week. After Liverpool’s defensive solidity was put to test by the promoted side, it remains to be seen how the champions handle the pacy, lethal Timo Werner.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that new signings Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, and Thiago Silva will miss the clash alongwith the injured Christian Pulisic. For Liverpool, new signing Thiago Alcantara might get some minutes under his belt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains the only long-term absentee for the club.

When is the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Where is the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool going to be held?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time does the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool begin?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

