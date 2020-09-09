Watch Clippers vs Nuggets Live Stream Reddit: NBA Playoffs game 4 Online

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 9th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Denver Nuggets came out all guns blazing in Game 3 of this Western Conference semi-final match-up but eventually succumbed to the star quality of the Los Angeles Clippers. Nikola Jokic was on fire for the Denver Nuggets, and coach Mike Malone will hope point guard Jamal Murray can also get his mojo back as they look to level the series against Kawhi Leonard and co.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers had a tough time defensively in the first 15 minutes of the previous game and allowed the Denver Nuggets to score freely. They went down by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but their new-found energy in defense after a timeout called by Doc Rivers repaired their issues almost instantly. And they never looked back once they got going.

Paul George has been hit and miss from the field of late but came up with a tremendous offensive performance to ensure his team’s victory. He scored 32 points in 40 minutes. Kawhi Leonard only scored an average 23 points by his standards, but came up with the iconic one-finger block to deny Jamal Murray a poster over him.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Once again, Kawhi Leonard proved that he is one of the best players in the NBA even when he is not scoring. Leonard was a machine on the defensive end of the floor and grabbed as many as 14 rebounds to go with two blocks and six assists. Even though it wasn’t one of his great offensive games, he still managed to put up 23 points on nearly 47.4% efficiency. The former San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors forward is genuinely one of the modern-day NBA greats, and his team will bank on him again in Game 4.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will undoubtedly feel disappointed in losing a game they thoroughly dominated in the opening stages. Any team will have it tough against an LA Clippers side stacked with quality players. So when one does get a chance to grab a win, it must not be thrown away. The Nuggets played well for the first three quarters before the pressure got to them in the fourth quarter, which they ended up losing by 10 points.

The Denver Nuggets fans will be delighted with the kind of touch Nikola Jokic is in, though Jamal Murray’s sudden shooting slump is a real cause for concern. The Canadian went 5-17 from the field, and one cannot help but feel that the Nuggets would have a much greater chance if Murray made his shots. When he did put up a good performance in Game 2, the LA Clippers could not contain the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player – Jamal Murray

At this point, a good Nikola Jokic performance is almost a certainty on most nights. However, the Serbian cannot carry the Denver Nuggets on his back against a side like the LA Clippers. When his partner in crime Jamal Murray is in good touch, the Nuggets are a very dangerous side. The pair scored a combined 53 points in their team’s win in Game 2, and both of them will need to get going together again in Game 4.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have little to no chance against one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship unless both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray play aggressively. The LA Clippers’ depth in quality is a luxury no other franchise in the league can boast of. And they should ideally be winning this game irrespective of what the Denver Nuggets come up with.

Michael Malone is a solid coach, but so is Doc Rivers, and the final result will ultimately depend on which group of players show more tenacity down the stretch. After all, it’s a make or miss league.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets?

National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. In India, NBA fanatics can tune in to Sony Six. The live stream of this Western Conference semi-final match-up will also be available on the NBA League Pass.