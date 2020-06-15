Watch Company ad defends cops amid effort to dismantle police: "I felt the need to speak up"

A luxury watch company released an ad supporting law enforcement amid a growing push to refine police departments following George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Ilan Srulovicz, the CEO of the watch company Egard Watches, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he decided to defend the police in the ad because he felt "our politicians, the media, companies across the country, they turned their backs on him. " police."

"We are allowing extreme narratives to become the norm because the media perpetuates them and we are very afraid to speak up," Srulovicz said, adding that "the masses do not question them."

"I really feel that our country is at a breaking point and we are going to lose a lot of things that we appreciate, especially the police, so I felt the need to speak for them right now," he continued.

The ad features images of law enforcement, including a baby and a dog rescue.

"We know how much of your sacrifice goes unnoticed, but we know that the worst of you is the center of attention rather than the best," says the ad. “Many of you have given your life to protect ours, to keep us safe. We will not stop and let his work go unnoticed. ”

Srulovicz acknowledged that "it is good to be critical of the police who do bad things," adding that "that is necessary and improving things is always necessary."

"But the entire police force cannot be dismantled or disbursed," he continued. "These are, in my opinion, they are crazy concepts and I don't want to live in a world without police."

He noted that "these are the same people who came across buildings on September 11."

"They need to be celebrated," he continued.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Srulovicz if he is concerned about the backlash.

"I will be honest with you, I am afraid of backlash in the sense that I am afraid of some degree of potential physical harm or something like that," he said in response.

"But I can't help but tell the truth," he continued saying. “I cannot be censored for fear of backlash. I have to face it. We all have to face it because this is how they win. They win by silencing. "

Srulovicz added that he believes "it is very necessary that people now stand up, despite the backlash."

"So yes, I am scared, but I will still go out and say what I have to say," he continued. "I think it's important and, you know, it's nothing compared to what the police are going through right now."

Srulovicz noted that "they are so completely broken and they feel so abandoned."

"It is very heartbreaking," he added.