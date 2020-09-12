Watch Fulham vs Arsenal Live Stream Free Premier League Online

Fulham mark their return to the Premier League with an all-London affair against Arsenal on Saturday at 12:30pm.

The Cottagers secured promotion via the play-offs last month, beating Brentford at Wembley, and will kickstart the new season with a meeting on home turf against one of the ‘Big Six’. Scott Parker will be eyeing an early upset to get the ball rolling, but the Gunners have been flying under Mikel Arteta recently.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Craven Cottage, London, England

TV: NBC

The Spaniard most recently oversaw a Community Shield win against reigning champions Liverpool, and will be eager to take that form into the new season. Arsenal have not tasted defeat at Craven Cottage since 2012, but can the Gunners extend that run? Or will the hosts pull off a giant-killing on matchday one?

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal on TV:

UK: BT Sport 1

BT Sport 1 US: NBCSN

Where to live stream Fulham vs Arsenal:

UK: Those with BT Sport subscriptions can visit the website or app.

Fulham & Arsenal’s previous line-ups:

Fulham (vs Brentford): Rodak; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Cairney, Reed; Kebano, Onomah, Reid; Kamara.

Rodak; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Cairney, Reed; Kebano, Onomah, Reid; Kamara. Arsenal (vs Liverpool): Martinez; Holding, Luiz*, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Arsenal have a host of centre-back injuries to contend with. Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are all ruled out of this contest, while David Luiz is a major doubt with a neck injury. Gabriel Martinelli also remains sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

Stats Comparison

By their standards the Gunners endured a difficult 2019/20 league campaign, but they finished on a high note and manager Arteta is determined to boost their attacking numbers, 56 goals across 38 games is simply not good enough for a club of Arsenal’s stature. Fulham, who restored their top flight status via the play-offs, were shot happy in the Championship though it remains to be seen whether they’re capable of producing those figures in a more competitive division.

Players to watch:

