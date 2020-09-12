Watch Fulham vs Arsenal Live Stream Reddit Premier League Soccer Online Free

Guided by young boss Scott Parker, Fulham bounced straight back up to the top flight through the playoffs last season after their relegation in 2018/19, and they appear to have learned lessons from that doomed campaign.

Two years ago, the Cottagers splurged £100 million on 12 new players, while this time only three new faces have arrived so far: left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan and loanees Alphonse Areola from PSG and Mario Lemina from Southampton.

The latter pair are likely to go straight into Parker’s starting lineup as he looks to Aleksandar Mitrovic, last season’s Championship golden boot winner with 26 goals, to fire Fulham to what would be a memorable opening day win.

Fulham’s home form was key to their success last season, with 15 of their 25 league wins coming at the Cottage, but they face a daunting task against Mikel Arteta’s FA Cup-winning Arsenal side.

The Spaniard heads into his first full season in charge with the full support of the fans and some promising new signings in Willian and Gabriel, while Dani Ceballos has extended his loan from Real Madrid for another season.

Former Chelsea winger Willian is likely to earn his debut from the start, supporting danger man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

The recency of Gabriel’s arrival might mean he’ll have to wait a little longer for a starting shirt, but Arteta is having to contend with some early-season selection issues.

Callum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi are out with injury, while David Luiz is a doubt after aggravating a neck problem picked up during last month’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.