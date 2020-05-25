Watch Ian unleash his inner rock star in 30 minutes of play from the Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R PSVR • newsdio

Becoming a real life rock star sounds like a pretty sweet deal. Money, fame, and non-stop parties are great end goals, but when I was younger I quickly realized that to achieve those goals, you really had to spend time learning an instrument. So I threw that dream in the trash and just played video games.

However, lovely video games have backed me up, and subsequently I've made millions on GTA Online, performed in packed arenas on Guitar Hero and now, thanks to Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R on PSVR, I've been able to fulfill my the deepest wish of a rock star going to a hotel room wrecking.

Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R has been performing for smaller audiences on Early Access since 2019, but is hoping to hit the big stage when the full game goes on tour next Thursday 28 in PC and PSVR headsets. While there are plenty of PC images from the Early Access version, this week's Ian & # 39; s VR Corner is one of the only places where you will be able to see a large chunk of the PSVR build in action before the launching.

The premise of Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R is quite simple. You are a recently deceased rock star, who wants to sell his soul to the devil in exchange for fame and fortune. There's only one catch: To do this, you'll first have to dump a variety of hotel rooms around the world, without being shot in the face by enthusiastic hotel security guards.

It's a recipe for beautiful VR chaos, and each hotel is a small sandbox level that's packed with things to throw, hit, smash, and (when you've won a better team for your pilot) shoot.

In the video above, you will be able to see me play during the first 30 minutes of building the PSVR in a sitting position. Thanks to a variety of control schemes and comfort settings, I was able to fight my way through the content of two hotels quite easily, although I suspect that playing while standing is the best way to experience this game.

Unfortunately for a game consisting of learning things, I had some issues with the grip mechanics as they often felt inconsistent, something that was not helped by the awkwardness of the mandatory dual-motion controllers. Heavier objects don't feel quite right either, they feel gummy and slippery in your hands and it was a source of frustration for me that I couldn't successfully launch a TV more than a couple of inches in front of me. If you want to play a game that weighs virtual reality well, Boneworks is a great option and could teach Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R one thing or also about giving weight to objects without making them feel fluffy.

However, the Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R is not intended as a physics simulator, but rather a silly game about smashing things up, and while I suspect the core game will age fairly quickly, it's initially a hilarious experience that has a lot playability, especially if you like to unlock additional destruction tools like bats and pistols.

If you want to unleash some pent-up anger, having your own virtual anger room is a good place to start and making a fuss at Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R is definitely therapeutic. Like the virtual reality game unveiled last week, Gorn, to me Hotel R & # 39; n & # 39; R feels more like a novelty experience than a full game, though it seems like the perfect novelty experience for parties once we are finally allowed to have our partners again.

If you enjoyed this episode of Ian & # 39; s VR Corner, you can catch up on my previous adventures on YouTube in our virtual reality playlist, where I've covered Asgard & # 39; s Wrath, Ghost Giant, and Five Nights at Freddy & # 39; s VR. You can also read our list of the best PSVR games.