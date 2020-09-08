Watch Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva Live Stream Reddit: US Open 2020 Tennis Online Free

Match details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: 8 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12 pm EDT, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel / ESPN | India – Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva preview

USA’s Jennifer Brady continued her dream run at the 2020 US Open by defeating former champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round on Sunday. The American has been rewarded with her maiden quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam, where she will take on Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Brady started the hardcourt swing after the tour restart in the best possible way, by winning last month’s Top Seed Open. Her victory was made even sweeter by the fact that she didn’t drop a set all tournament. She then suffered a first-round exit at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of Jessica Pegula.

That didn’t deter Brady though, as she picked up from where she left off at Lexington by beating the likes of CiCi Bellis, Caroline Garcia and Angelique Kerber at Flushing Meadows. The last of those was the most impressive as she outhit the German despite needing medical attention for her leg.

Brady’s opponent on Tuesday, Yulia Putintseva, has been quietly consistent in her journey to the last eight. The Kazakh, who will be making her third quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam, displayed tremendous grit to knock out eighth seed Petra Martic in the fourth round.

It remains to be seen how well Jennifer Brady recovers from the issue that was affecting her leg. Even so, Putintseva will not be taking her lightly as the American didn’t let the injury affect her play whatsoever against Kerber.

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Yulia Putintseva leads Jennifer Brady by a margin of 2-0 in the head-to-head. Both of their matches took place in 2018, and were split between clay and hardcourt.

Putintseva did not drop a set in either of those matches.

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Jennifer Brady is arguably the most improved player on the tour right now. The former collegiate player has won nine out of her 10 matches since the resumption of tennis, all of which have been in straight sets.

Brady plays a very explosive game, especially on the forehand wing. She hit 15 winners from that side against Kerber, who had no answer to Brady’s signature shot.

That is not all though, as Brady hits with depth even on the backhand wing – and especially excels at hitting it down the line. Putintseva will also have to contend with Brady’s much-improved variety – especially her drop shot, which found great success against Kerber.

Putintseva needs to avoid dropping the ball too short, as she often did against Martic. Brady strikes the ball exceptionally well and will punish any short returns that she gets from the Kazakh.

Putintseva does not have any stand-out weapon that can trouble the American, and will rely mainly on the general accuracy of her game. But that is easier said than done against the powerful groundstrokes of Jennifer Brady.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in straight sets.