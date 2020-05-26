WATCH: John Cena vs. The Miz; Over The Limit 2011 "Abandoné" Party | Newsdio

The two most difficult words in wrestling. WWE has posted a new video on their YouTube page showing the complete "I Quit" match for the WWE Championship between John Cena and The Miz from Over The Limit 2011.

You can watch the game in its entirety below:

Since WWE.com:

The Awesome One knew that they would have to abandon all stops if they wanted to leave WWE Over the Limit as champion, so they immediately took advantage of the fact that there were no disqualifications. Calling on the help of its vice president of corporate communications, The Miz turned the bout into an impromptu Handicap Match and brutally joined Cena with Alex Riley from the opening bell. Attacking their hated enemy with everything that wasn't nailed down, the fel duo abused The Champ, but didn't give up.

When his physique didn't do the job, The Miz borrowed a trick The Rock used in his 1999 "I Quit" Match against humanity and played a recording of Cena yelling the only two words that can end this match. For a moment, the official was certain that The Champ had submitted and the title was almost handed over to The Cleveland Screamer. However, the poor-quality plot didn't take long to unravel, and that's when Cena broke up.

Still pissed off losing his WrestleMania XXVII fight against The Miz due to The Rock's involvement, The Champ was enraged at The Awesome One and his know-it-all at KeyArena. After sending Riley across the bulletin board with a great attitude fit, Cena chased The Miz down the driveway where he hit him to the ground before locking up a tight STF that caused the slime ball to scream into defeat.

Editor's opinion:

Remember when The Miz was a WWE champion? That was almost 10 years ago. Sigh…

