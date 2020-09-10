Watch Miami vs. UAB Live Stream Reddit College Football Game 2020 Online

If you want to watch Miami vs. UAB live stream online For Free, This is The Right place to guide you how to watch College Football Game 2020 live.

Football season kicks off in the ACC on Thursday night when Miami takes on UAB from Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes get no easy pass to start their season after struggling to end Year 1 under Manny Diaz with losses to FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech. But Diaz has brought in some new firepower on offense, including Houston transfer D’Eriq King and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, to aid a unit that scuffled mightily in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have already got their feet wet on this odd season. UAB knocked off Central Arkansas a week ago, 45-35 and will hope to settle its defense down a bit after having one of the best units a year ago. The Blazers made it to the C-USA title game in 2019 largely on the back of their stingy defense.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ACC Network

UAB will need to clean up those miscues this week if it hopes to pull an upset as a two-touchdown underdog against a Miami team looking to open the season with a win before embarking on ACC slate that begins with Louisville, Florida State and Clemson. It should be a good first taste of power conference football to kick off a college football weekend that will see several ACC and Big 12 teams make their debuts.

So who wins this showdown in the Sunshine State between the Blazers and Hurricanes? Let’s take a closer look at the top storylines to follow for each team before making a pick against the spread.

Storylines

Miami: The Hurricanes are a total wild card in the ACC entering the second season of Diaz’s tenure. They are losing a ton of starters from a team that finished 6-7 with a 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. But they may have finally fixed their quarterback problem with Houston graduate transfer D’Eriq King, who was one of the most-exciting players in the country for the Cougars in 2018. The defense was stout last season but must replace a lot of production, including ACC sacks leader Greg Rousseau, who opted out of the season.

UAB: UAB developed a reputation for playing close games against power conference foes before the program’s two-year hiatus in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. But it might surprise some to learn the program’s last win over a Power Five school came in 2004 when the Blazers beat Mississippi State. UAB can update that statistic Thursday in a national showcase game and show the rest of the country how strong its foundation is under coach Bill Clark, who stuck with the program through its hiatus and has led it to three straight bowl appearances. The Blazers return several key starters on both sides of the ball and are among the favorites to challenge for the C-USA crown.

Game prediction, pick

The final score of UAB’s 45-35 win over Central Arkansas last week is misleading. Central Arkansas only scored so much because of costly UAB turnovers. So if you’re expecting King to rack up 350 yards passing and another 100-plus on the ground in his Miami debut, maybe ease off just a bit. He’s playing his first game at a new school under a first-year offensive coordinator without any spring practice to draw upon. Miami should win. But UAB is a perennial bowl team that won’t be intimidated, and the Blazers should be able to cover this spread. Pick: UAB (+14)