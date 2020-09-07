Watch Mulan (2020) Online Full Movie Free HD Streaming

This September best action/adventure Movie is Mulan. The movie was released in the US on September 4,2020. Americans can easily watch the movie Mulan & Watch the movie in full HD at Disney +. Americans can only watch the movie Mulan on Disney +. The director of the movie Mulan is Nicki Caro. The movie Mulan has a budget of 200 million US dollars. The Mulan movie is produced by Chris Bender, Jack Weiner and Jason Reed.Yefi Liu has played an important role in the movie. These are the people who have acted in the movie Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Gong Li, Ron Yuan, Yoson An, Jason Scott Lee.

American 2020 Mulan movie made by Walt Disney Pictures. It fits with the same name in a Chinese folk tale, Ballad of Mulan.

Cast

Yifei Liu as Mulan, the eldest daughter of Hua Zhou who defies both tradition and the law by disguising herself as a man by the name of Hua Jun in order to enlist herself in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father.[5]

Crystal Rao portrays a young Mulan.

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, the high ranking leader of the Imperial Army and mentor to Mulan.[6] Both Tung and Chen are based on Li Shang from the animated film.[7]

Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, a Rouran[7] warrior leader intent on avenging his father’s death. Khan is based on Shan Yu from the animated film.[8]

Yoson An[8] as Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit, and becomes Mulan’s ally and love interest.[9] Both Chen and Tung are based on Li Shang from the animated film.[7]

Gong Li as Xian Lang,[8] a powerful witch with shapeshifting abilities and an ally of Bori Khan.[10]

Jet Li as The Emperor of China, a wise benevolent ruler of China who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one man from each household to fight the invading Rouran army.[11]

Tzi Ma as Hua Zhou, Mulan’s father and a famed war veteran, who is now recalled to the Imperial Army despite his frail health.[12]

Rosalind Chao as Hua Li, Mulan’s mother and Zhou’s wife.[12]

Xana Tang as Hua Xiu, Mulan’s younger sister.[10] The character was added to the film’s plot because the filmmakers felt that “this added a broader emotional context and added more motivation for [Mulan’s] character”.[7]

Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang, the fiercely loyal second in command of the Imperial Regiment.[13]

Jun Yu as Cricket, a hapless recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit. Cricket is based on Cri-Kee from the animated film.[14][7]

Jimmy Wong as Ling, a recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit.[15]

Chen Tang as Yao, a recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit.[16]

Doua Moua as Chien-Po, a recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit.[15]

Nelson Lee as The Chancellor, a member of the Emperor’s council in charge of conscripting new recruits to join the Imperial army. The Chancellor is based on Chi-Fu from the animated film.[17]

Cheng Pei-pei[18] as The Matchmaker

Arka Das as Red Fez

Additionally, Ming-Na Wen, the original voice of Mulan in the animated film, cameos as an esteemed guest who introduces Mulan to the Emperor.[19] Utkarsh Ambudkar and Chum Ehelepola were cast as Skatch and Ramtish, a couple of con artists,[9] but their roles were cut from the final film.

Story

As a young girl in rural China, Mulan is an adventurous and active young girl, at the disappointment of her mother who hopes that she will one day be able to find a husband. Mulan grows up, and is forced to meet with a matchmaker and bring honor to her family. In northwestern China, an outpost in invaded by Rouran warriors, under the leadership of Bori Khan. They are assisted by the witch Xian Lang, who was abled to shapeshift to infiltrate the town. Xian Lang transforms herself to appear as a Chinese soldier to report of the attack to the Emperor of China, causing him to issue a conscription decree for one man in each family.

Soldiers arrive in Mulan’s village to enlist soldiers, and her father, Zhou, is forced to volunteer as he does not have a son. Mulan realizes that her elder father will not survive the war, and flees with his armor, horse, and sword to join the army. Mulan arrives at the training camp, which is run by Commander Tung, who had previously served with Zhou in the previous war. Mulan hides her gender and succeeds in training.

Bori Khan’s army continues to advance, causing Tung to end training early and sends his battalion to fight. Mulan chases some of Bori Khan’s troops on horseback, but is confronted by Xian Lang, who knows that Mulan is hiding her gender. She attempts to kill Mulan, who is saved because of her leather armor that she used to hide her feminine figure. Mulan decides to stop hiding her gender, and rides back to battle, causing many Rourans to flee when they suspect she is a witch. The Rourans begin attacking with a trebuchet, but Mulan routes them and begins attacking from above. The Rourans turn their trebuchets towards Mulan, but their attacks trigger and avalanche, which buries them.

Mulan rides back to camp and rescues Chen Honghui, a fellow soldier who she befriended, but reveals that she is a woman. She is expelled from the army and begins her return home. On her way, she is confronted by Xian Lang, who reveals that she was an outcast for being a powerful woman, and the only way she can gain power is under Bori Khan’s leadership. Additionally, she reveals that the attacks on the outposts have been a diversion, as Bori Khan intends to capture the Emperor, who killed his father. Risking execution, Mulan returns to her battalion to tell them of the impending capture. Tung decides to believe her, and sends a unit to the Imperial City.

Xian Lang disguises herself as the Chancellor, and advises the Emperor to meet Bori Khan for single combat, while removing the city guard from their posts. Bori Khan kills the Emperor’s guards, and prepares to burn the Emperor alive in revenge. Mulan arrives in the city as the Rourans begin their attack, and races to free the Emperor. Bori Khan shoots an arrow at Mulan, but Xian Lang, who admires Mulan for leading her army openly as a woman, transforms into a bird and sacrifices herself by catching the arrow. Mulan fights with Bori Khan and kills him, but loses her father’s sword in the process. She frees the Emperor, who offers to let her join his personal guard. She declines the offer and returns to her village, where she is reunited with her family. An emissary from the Emperor, under the leadership of Commander Tung, arrives to present Mulan with a new sword, and offer her another chance to join the Emperor’s Guard.