Watch Oxford United vs Watford Live Stream Free Carabao Cup

Watford travel to League One side Oxford United in the second round of the Carabao Cup this week.

Vladimir Ivic’s side take on The U’s at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday evening, fresh from their 1-0 triumph on the opening day of the Championship season last Friday.

Kick-off is at 7pm.

The match is being played behind closed doors but there is a way for Watford fans to watch all the action.

Here is how you can follow it.

Hive Live

Fans can watch it on the club’s streaming service Hive Live. A match pass costs £10. The build-up with Emma Saunders and Tommy Mooney begins at 6.30pm.

Audio commentary with Jon Marks can be purchased via an audio match pass for £2.50. The match is included in monthly and seasonal Hive Live audio subscriptions.

Fans overseas are unable to watch the game, but can purchase an audio match pass.

Sky Sports

Four matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from each round.

The second round games to be broadcast are:

Tuesday 15 September

Burton Albion v Aston Villa 7:45pm

Wednesday 16 September

West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town 6pm

Everton v Salford City 8:15pm

Thursday 17 September

Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth 7:45pm

From the Carabao Cup quarter-finals onwards, all matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The streaming of Carabao Cup matches is a temporary measure that has been put in place whilst clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

