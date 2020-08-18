watch-preview-of-michelle-obama’s-speech

- 1 Michelle Obama on Biden: He is a profoundly decent man
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Michelle Obama on Biden: He is a profoundly decent man
- 2.2 Trump says he’s looking at unproven Covid-19 therapeutic
- 2.3 CNN poll shows Biden lead over Trump narrowing
- 2.4 Mark Meadows: Mail-sorting machines will not be taken off line
- 2.5 How Trump could lose the popular vote by 5M and still win
- 2.6 Lawmaker: USPS issues more serious than Russian interference
- 2.7 This is Trump’s most dangerous claim about mail-in voting
- 2.8 New questions about Trump’s influence over the USPS
- 2.9 Fact check: Trump’s favorite mail-in voting fraud claims
- 2.10 Pennsylvania AG won’t let Trump ‘undermine the vote’ in his state
- 2.11 USPS warns states it may not be able to deliver ballots in time
- 2.12 How Biden’s and Trump’s digital campaigns get in your head
- 2.13 Wolf presses Kushner: 1,000 deaths a day isn’t success, right?
- 2.14 Former Trump official endorsing Joe Biden
- 2.15 How mail-in-voting could change the 2020 election
Michelle Obama on Biden: He is a profoundly decent man
During the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama stressed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s character and competency for office.
