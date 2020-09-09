Watch Rublev vs Medvedev Live Streaming reddit Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis online

Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2019 losing finalist, will hope for another run into the semis when he plays compatriot Andrey Rublev in the US Open 2020 men’s singles quarter-final on Wednesday. Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in the final last year in a five-set thriller but with Nadal and Roger Federer absent this year and World No 1 Novak Djokovic disqualified from the tournament, Medvedev will count on his chances. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 quarter-final match should scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar. US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Defeats Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 in Quarters, to Face Jennifer Brady in Semi-Final Match.

Andrey Rublev has progressed to a grand slam quarter-final only for the second time in his career and both have come in Flushing Meadows. The 22-year-old had lost to Nadal in the quarter-final in 2017. Rublev and Medvedev have met thrice and the latter leads the head-to-head records with all three wins. Their last meeting was at the Cincinnati Open fourth round in 2019 and Medvedev won 6/4, 7/5. Rublev is also yet to take a set against the World No 5 Medvedev. Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Funny Memes Go Viral as Novak Djokovic Gets Disqualified From US Open 2020 for Hitting Lineswoman (See Reactions).

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Watch US Open 2020 Tennis live Free

Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final match in US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The men’s singles quarter-final match will take place on September 09, 2020 (Wednesday) and it has a tentative start time of 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can live telecast the Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD channels to live telecast the men’s singles match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

Live-action of the quarter-final match will also be available on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev US Open men’s singles match online for its fans in India.

