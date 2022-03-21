If you’re a fan of reality TV, then you’ll love Starstruck! The show follows a group of young celebrities as they try to navigate the waters of Hollywood. On the season 2 premiere, we saw some amazing performances from the cast. From singing to dancing, these stars showed off their skills! If you missed the episode, don’t worry. We have a full recap for you right here!

starstruck season two episode one was full of drama, laughs, and stellar performances! The show started off with a bang as the cast sang and danced their way into our hearts. We saw some amazing talent on display, and we can't wait to see more from these rising stars.

We'll be back next week with another recap of all the action. Until then, keep your eyes on the stars!

Who is the cast in starstruck season 2 episode 1?

Starstruck season two is set to feature an all-new cast of talented young performers.

What happened in starstruck season two episode one?

The episode started with the cast trying to figure out who would be the star of their show. After much deliberation, they decided on a girl named Stella. However, things quickly took a turn when it was revealed that Stella had a secret past. This caused the other cast members to question her trustworthiness and whether or not she was really fit to be the star of their show.

The drama continued when one of the cast members, Alex, got into a fight with another student. This led to an all-out brawl between the two girls. In the end, Alex was suspended from school and Stella was left to deal with the aftermath of her secrets being revealed.

Despite all the drama, there were also plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments. Overall, it was another great episode of Starstruck. I can’t wait to see what happens next!

What are the people expecting from starstruck season 2 episode 1?

Some people are expecting that starstruck season two episode one will be just as good as the first season. Some people are also curious to see if Stella's secrets will be revealed and what will happen to Alex after she was suspended from school. Most people seem to be excited for another great episode of Starstruck.

When is starstruck season 2 episode 1 getting released?

Starstruck season two episode one is set to air on Tuesday, March 24 at eight pm. EST. Be sure to tune in! Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy the episode!

What happened in starstruck season one?

In starstruck season one, Stella (played by Zendaya) was a normal girl who lived a normal life. However, her life changed when she met Alex (played by Hunter Schafer). Alex is a superstar who is trying to escape the spotlight. The two girls become friends and help each other navigate their complicated lives.