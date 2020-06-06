Watch the entire racism town hall on CNN / Sesame Street

How to explain racism to children.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms answers questions along with CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill about how to fight racism, and shares a message with children about how to make a change.

Abby Cadabby shares a personal story

Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby shares a story about how her friend Big Bird from Sesame Street was a victim of prejudice, and how she defended him. A university professor defines white privilege.