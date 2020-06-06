Watch the entire racism town hall on CNN / Sesame Street

Contents
How to explain racism to children.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms answers questions along with CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill about how to fight racism, and shares a message with children about how to make a change.
Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby shares a story about how her friend Big Bird from Sesame Street was a victim of prejudice, and how she defended him. A university professor defines white privilege.
Two children from a poignant viral video catch up on the video. Former Philadelphia Police Chief Charles Ramsey shares a message for children of color.