Watch the new gameplay trailer for FAST AND FURIOUS CROSSES – Newsdio

Fast and Furious A new Bandai Namco video game is out this summer, and fans love the game's new trailer. We can see Dom and the gang shoot down some pretty big targets with their armed cars.

In Fast and furious crossroads, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibsonand Michelle Rodriguez they are repeating their roles and joining them Asia Kate Dillon and Sonqua Martin-Green. The story you play in Crossing It is not just a tally of the movies, it is designed to expand the franchise universe.

Get ready for high-risk cinematic action in a new chapter in the Fast and Furious saga as you join the family to hunt down an international crime syndicate and curb their plans. Then play online with your friends and build your own team for revolutionary multiplayer action and spectacular mayhem. With all the high-speed stunts and muggings, gadgets, locations, cars, and heroes from the movies, Fast and furious crossroads it puts you right in the center of the action.

Crossing It will be available for PC (via Steam), PS4, and Xbox One on August 7.