If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to watch Invincible Season 2, I highly recommend that you do. The series is based on the book Invincible by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Invincible Season 2 follows him on his new adventure where he discovers a new set of powers within himself and meets some interesting people along the way!!

What is Invincible Season 2 all about?

Invincible Season is about Mark Grayson, an average high school student who gains superpowers. His father Omni-Man, is the most powerful being on the planet who trains his son use those newly acquired powers. Invincible struggles with how to use these new powers for good or evil. Invincible decides not to join any of the superhero teams in order to keep his life as normal as possible. Invincible Season follows him on his new adventures where he discovers a set of interesting powers within himself and meets some new people along the way.

In Invincible Season, what characters will we see?

Besides Mark Grayson, other characters in Invincible Season include his mother Debbie Grayson, and his father Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man. We will also see Mark’s best friend William Crockwell, a manipulating superheroine Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve and the Guardians of the Globe (the world’s premiere superhero team).

When is the series releasing?

In April 2021, Amazon announced the renewal of season two. So, we can expect the new installment to be up sometime in 2022.

How many episodes are there in season 1?

Season 1 of Invincible was released on March 25, 2021. It had a total of 8 episodes. They are:

“It’s About Time”

“Here Goes Nothing”

“Who You Calling Ugly?”

“Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out”

“That Actually Hurt”

“You Look Kinda Dead”

“We Need to Talk”

“Where I Really Come From”

What are some things to look forward to in Invincible Season?

Some things to look forward to in Invincible include character development, fight scenes between superheroes and supervillains, and an interesting storyline that will keep you on your toes! Be sure to check out Invincible Season Two when it comes out this July!

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Why you should watch?

If you’re a fan of Invincible, then you won’t want to miss out on Season Two! With interesting plot twists and new characters, this season is sure to keep you entertained. So be sure to mark the date in your calendar and watch Invincible Season Two when it comes out on July 17th! Invincible returns for its second season on July 17th with eight all-new episodes. Following last season’s jaw-dropping finale, we can expect more action, adventure, and character development from our favorite superheroes and supervillains. Be sure to set a reminder so that you don’t miss out on any of the excitement! Watch the official trailer below:

What is the cast saying about Invincible Season 2?

“I’m excited for fans to see Invincible Season Two, I know they’re going to love it. We have some great stuff coming that really pushes the characters forward and changes things up quite a bit.” – Ryan Ottley (artist of Invincible) “Invincible is filled with action-packed superhero storytelling, but at its heart are real relationships between family members and friends who make mistakes but always try their best.” – Robert Kirkman (the writer behind Invincible) Steven Yeun said Invincible is the “epitome of good vs evil” and that Invincible Season Two is going to be even better than the first. In a recent interview, Robert Kirkman talks about the new season of Invincible and how it compares to the comic book series. According to him, “the show is definitely going to be more faithful to the comic books than the first season.” He also mentions that there will be some new characters in Season Two who are not in the comics. The Invincible TV show premiers on Amazon Prime video April 26th, 2018!

What are people saying about Invincible?

“The best thing I’ve seen in a long time.” – Jaden Smith (an American actor and hip-hop artist). I’m an adult now but as a kid, I used to watch Invincible all of the time.” – Ashton Kutcher (American Actor, Producer, and Former Model) Invincible comes from Robert Kirkman’s popular comic book series published by Image Comics. Season Two of Invincible promises to be even better than the first! Be sure to watch it when it premiers on Amazon Prime video!