Watch the Splash Cast and Crew reunion with Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Ron Howard

Frozen Star Josh Gad's effort to bring together cast members of successful and nostalgic films has been a real delight during these weeks of self-isolation. Their latest adventure brought together the cast of the beloved 1984 romantic comedy Splash.

This latest installment in Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series brought together the majority of the main cast of Splash including Tom Hanks, Darryl Hannah and Eugene Levy, along with producer Brian Grazer, screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandell, and director Ron Howard.

Splash It tells the story of a man named Allen Bauer who unknowingly falls in love with a woman who is secretly a mermaid. The film begins in 1959, when a young man is rescued from a watery grave by a teenage mermaid. Twenty-five years later, the mermaid, named Madison, appears in search of her lost love. The girl manages to win Allen's heart, but problems arise when a government laboratory captures her for research purposes.

The movie is a delightful game from the '80s, directed by charming performances by Hanks and Hannah, as well as the fun addition of the late and cool John Candy as Hanks' boisterous brother. In fact, the most moving moment of the meeting was when Josh Gad invited dead Pool star Ryan Reynolds to close with a moving tribute to the deceased Splash cast member.

The assembled cast had a lot to talk about, with the group discussing a wide range of topics, ranging from how the idea behind Spalsh It was first conceived and what it was like to shoot the movie. Producer Brian Grazer explained that he came up with the story for Splash before he and Ron Howard collaborated on the 1982 comedy Night shift. However, Howard wanted to do the latter before acting on Grazer's idea. After finishing that movie, Grazer passed the idea on to Howard again, and the two immediately started working on it.

Lead actors Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah recalled how they both had to learn to dive in order to film underwater scenes. Hannah even opened up about how nervous she felt kissing Hanks the first time when she was so young when the movie was made that she hadn't even had a boyfriend. Describing what the experience was like, "I was terrified because I still was, even though I was 21 or 22 years old, I still hadn't had a boyfriend. I was terrified of the kiss."

So far, Josh Gad has done an impressive job bringing the cast and crew of the hit '80s movies together, and the actor has previously brought together the actors in the family-friendly adventure film The Goonies and the iconic travel movie in the time Back to the future. . For those of us who hold this in that regard, it has been an absolute delight to see the talent behind these films come back together and give us an idea of ​​what it was like to shoot them, especially now that they have such a nostalgic legacy.

Splash It is now available for viewing on Disney +, though the streamers were jailed by fans for editing some of their content. It is best to ignore that and enjoy this charming story of a boy trying to sleep with a fisher woman. You can see the Splash the cast meets on Josh Gad's YouTube channel.

