The storyline of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Dumbledore was the most famous wizard in the world and he died without leaving any secrets, so there should be no hidden secrets about Dumbledore?

Unfortunately for us, there are, and one of them is that Dumbledore did have a twin brother by the name of Aberforth who loved goats. However, Aberforth doesn’t talk to anyone besides his goat friends. When young Harry Potter meets him for the first time after arriving at Hogwarts, he begs Aberforth to tell him all about his brother. But as much as he tries, Garth refuses.

Why doesn’t Aberforth show Harry what he knows about Dumbledore?

The answer is that Aberforth doesn’t want to get mixed up in anything concerning Dumbledore. He even tells Harry that if he asks any more questions about his brother, it’ll be too much for him. But this is not the only secret of Dumbledore’s that Aberforth holds close to his heart. He also has no trouble telling about Albus’s little brother —a boy named Ariana.

Names of the characters in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Here are the celebrity names mentioned below:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Cara Mahoney as Waitress

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Poppy Corby-Tech as Vinda Rosier

Maja Bloom as Carrow

Paul Low-Hang as Zabini

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Richard Coyle as Aberforth

Jessica Williams as Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks

Wilf Scolding as Frank Doyle

Kazeem Tosin Amore as Workman 2

Noor Dillan-Night as Workman 3

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

Fantastic Beasts 4 Is Set Up In 6 Major Ways By Secrets Of Dumbledore

In Chapter 23, Newt’s suitcase was opened by a pair of tuxedo-clad doves. The only reason they did it was so they could pick up a feather from his hat. This feather is a hair from the younger Dumbledore’s head and the very same one that came out of Ariana Dumbledore’s diary. This is how Aberforth knew about Ariana at the end of the book. Ariana, unlike her elder brother Aberforth, is the only one who can see the incredible magic within Newt’s suitcase. But Ariana does not appear until Chapter 25 and doesn’t tell anyone about it. She could have said a word or two, but she just stood there silently savoring the magical moment.

The “city named after Dumbledore” mentioned in Chapter 10 is London.

The world’s most famous city was once known as Londinium, which means “place of settlement” in Latin. The same section of wood from Ariana’s diary is used by Albus Dumbledore to create his. This is where he learns about Credence, his secret child, and the reason for him being able to talk to animals. Albus Dumbledore’s clock went haywire during the final battle between Voldemort and the Order of the Phoenix. The reason appears in Chapter 15 when Harry discovers that Albus’ brother Aberforth owns a clock with a perpetual calendar and alarm system. Aberforth had been working on the clock for a long time, and he’s almost as obsessed about it as his brother was.

Aberforth’s goat panic, which he worries about in Chapter 36, is a real-life problem that many humans have known about since ancient times. But the reason he has so much trouble with it is that his goat friends are too timid to get close to him. That’s why they lost the fight against Voldemort when they were so close to Aberforth.