Watch Thursday Night Football Live Stream Free NFL 2020 Games Online

The NFL is gearing up for the start of the 2020 season and, while the games might look a little different this year without the stadiums packed with rowdy fans, but the games will go on. The 2020 NFL season is kicking off as usual this year, beginning Sept. 10 with a Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, airing on NBC.

The first Thursday night game will air on NBC, with NFL Network and FOX taking most of the games, and Amazon Prime Video scoring streaming rights alongside the networks.

With that said, the right NFL streaming option for you will vary depending on your fandom priorities. Basically, the games are spread across five primary networks: ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS, and the NFL Network. Your location also determines which games get aired on your local stations.

Check out the full Thursday Night Football schedule and find out how to stream each of the games, below.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1: Sept. 10 – Houston at Kansas City on NBC @ 8:20pm

Week 2: Sept. 17 – Cincinnati at Cleveland on NFL Network @ 8:20pm

Week 3: Sept. 24 – Miami at Jacksonville on NFL Network @ 8:20pm

Week 4: Oct. 1 – Denver at N.Y. Jets on NFL Network @ 8:20pm

Week 5: Oct. 8 – Tampa Bay at Chicago on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 6: Oct. 15 – Kansas City at Buffalo on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 7: Oct. 22 – N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 8: Oct. 29 – Atlanta at Carolina on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 9: Nov. 5 – Green Bay at San Francisco on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 10: Nov. 12 – Indianapolis at Tennessee on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 11: Nov. 19 – Arizona at Seattle on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 12: Nov. 26 – Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC @ 8:20pm

Week 13: Dec. 3 – Dallas at Baltimore on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 14: Dec. 10 – New England at L.A. Rams on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

Week 15: Dec. 17 – L.A Chargers at Las Vegas on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime @ 8:20pm

fuboTV has NFL Network, FOX, and NBC, all covered with the fuboTV Family plan for $65/month. You can add Sports Plus with NFL RedZone to your package for an additional $10.99/month.

Vidgo offers NFL Network, FOX, and over 65 channels for just $40 with promotional pricing for your first 90 days.

YouTube TV recently added NFL Network its base package for $65/month and added a new optional Sports Plus Add-On which includes NFL RedZone for $10.99/month.

For games airing on FOX and NBC, most viewers can access their local channels with an antenna. Check out Antenna Web to find out which channels you can get with an antenna where you live.