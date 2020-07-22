Watering tips to help your garden survive the hot weather

August is the month for two W gardens: weeding and watering. Regular care of both keeps a beautiful and productive vegetable or flower garden well into fall.

For now, let's look at irrigation.

It is not necessarily less rain that makes the soils drier in August; It is the combination of heat and growth of lush August plants that quickly dries the soil.

Don't expect to recharge your soil with water by standing in place with a hose in hand, directing a shower of water toward your tomato plants. You can find this satisfying and relaxing on a hot summer afternoon, but no one has the patience to stay in place long enough for plants to be good. If you don't believe me, scratch an inch or so in the dirt with your finger the next time you finish watering this way. Unless you've held the hose still for about an hour, only the surface is wet.

Shallow and deep watering for deep rooting

Surface irrigation develops shallow root systems that cannot reach deeper water in the soil. Promote deep rooting by giving your soil weekly, but full soaks that moisten the soil at least 6 inches deep. An inch of water above the ground will do this, as measured in straight-sided cans arranged with your sprinkler. Or, equivalently, apply approximately half a gallon of water to each square foot of soil.

You will probably do this weekly watering with a sprayer. Most sprinklers take about an hour to leave that inch of water.

Some gardeners avoid watering when the sun is shining for fear that the water droplets on the leaves will act as magnifying glasses and burn the leaves. Is not true! (How many plants die after a sun shower?) Noon is not the best time to water because evaporation and wind will carry much of the water off target. Nighttime is also not a good time to water because the leaves stay damp for too long, which promotes disease.

Early in the morning or late afternoon, when the air is colder and generally calmer and the leaves dry reasonably quickly, are the best times to water with a sprayer.

Frequent and shallow watering is an option

Surface watering and the resulting surface rooting I warned against are bad only if you can't keep up with surface watering. You CAN keep up-to-date, and get other benefits, with an alternative irrigation method called drip or drip irrigation.

The essence of drip irrigation is simply a plastic pipe placed in the row of the garden, with emitters at intervals from which the water drips slowly. Dripping takes longer but is more efficient than sprinkling (it was developed to cultivate the desert by Israeli agricultural scientists), because the water can be applied slowly to roughly offset what the plants are using. Dripped water is less exposed to evaporation and reduces the possibility of disease by not wetting the leaves of the plants. The shallow layers of the soil are also where the beneficial bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms in the soil are most active.

Drip irrigation, by identifying water near plants in your garden, also produces less weeding. A sprinkler extends water not only to plants in your garden, but also to pathways and inter-row areas, where it promotes weed growth.

Drip irrigation is really more than just plastic pipes with holes in them. Emitters are engineering marvels that drip consistent amounts of water along their lengths and are somewhat self-cleaning. Despite the self-cleaning function, each drip system must also start with a sediment filter.

One of the best features of drip irrigation is that it makes frequent, shallow irrigation possible by simply connecting a timer to the hose spigot. I set my timer every spring and I hardly think about watering it until I bring it in and the sediment filter is back inside in the fall. Drip lines can be left in place outdoors year-round.

Reserve manual watering for the first few days that plant and flower transplants are in the ground, and for your weekly deep watering of newly planted trees and shrubs.

It may seem that almost every time you finish watering your hands, it rains. Cause and effect? No. It is your imagination (laughs, laughs).