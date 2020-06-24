Wave fed by AOC continues in the races of the Queens Assembly

The progressive wave fueled by Democratic Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez two years ago continued with a vengeance in Queens on Tuesday night, with insurgents ousting two, and possibly three, members of the Democratic Assembly in Queens.

In Assembly District 34, which includes the coronavirus neighborhoods of Jackson Heights, Woodside, Corona, Elmhurst and Maspeth, the favorite of the Working Families Party, Jessica González-Rojas, led incumbent Michael DenDekker in 20 points with the 80 percent of the machine vote.

In Queens Assembly District 38 (Ridgewood, Glendale, Woodhaven, Ozone Park and Richmond Hill), challenger Jenifer Rajkumar led incumbent Michael Miller from 52% to 25% with over 80% of the vote.

Meanwhile, at AD 36 (Astoria, Long Island City), favorite progressive Zohran Mamdani led incumbent Aravella Simotas by seven percentage points with more than three-quarters of the votes counted. The district overlaps with the AOC Congressional district.

There are thousands of absentee ballots yet to count for all three races.

Of the three, Albany experts said Simotas' likely drop was the surprise of all three. He had opposed the aborted plan for Amazon to locate a headquarters in Long City, a litmus test for progressive critics of the deal.

But Mamdani, a housing counselor and Indian-Ugandan, captured the support of key leftist groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America, who backed AOC when it shocked the political world by defeating former congressman and then chairman of the Queens Democratic Party, Joe Crowley, in the Democratic Party. primary in 2018.