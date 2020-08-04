Wawa is building a single self-service store

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


Wawa said the 1,850-square-foot test store is expected to open in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of two planned driving locations this year. (The other will be in Westhampton, NJ).

At the Pennsylvania store, shoppers will approach a window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process the payment and deliver their items, the company said.

Wawa is opening its first shortcut location in December.

If the self-service line becomes too long, or if someone has a large order, customers will be directed to the curb parking lot where the order is brought to the car.

Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the self-service store idea was already underway before the coronavirus outbreak, but accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.

In June, the company also launched curbside pickup at select locations and has expanded home delivery to most of its markets.

The concept of driving is not entirely new. Florida-based Farm Stores opened its first Miami location in 1957. It was a small 350-square-foot store that sold fresh foods like milk, butter, bread, eggs, and ice cream.

Customers would order at the window and an employee would go out to their car and deliver the items. The company now has nearly 70 self-service farm stores in Florida and is expanding to New York, New Jersey, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Wawa plans to expand the broadcast concept to other locations if it succeeds.

"We look forward to learning about the design, workflow, and traffic flow at this location as we continue to explore alternatives for longer-term application in our stores after COVID-19," said Terri Micklin, director of construction for Wawa. statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here