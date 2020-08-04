Wawa is building a single self-service store

Wawa said the 1,850-square-foot test store is expected to open in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of two planned driving locations this year. (The other will be in Westhampton, NJ).
At the Pennsylvania store, shoppers will approach a window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process the payment and deliver their items, the company said.
If the self-service line becomes too long, or if someone has a large order, customers will be directed to the curb parking lot where the order is brought to the car.
In June, the company also launched curbside pickup at select locations and has expanded home delivery to most of its markets.
Customers would order at the window and an employee would go out to their car and deliver the items. The company now has nearly 70 self-service farm stores in Florida and is expanding to New York, New Jersey, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Wawa plans to expand the broadcast concept to other locations if it succeeds.
"We look forward to learning about the design, workflow, and traffic flow at this location as we continue to explore alternatives for longer-term application in our stores after COVID-19," said Terri Micklin, director of construction for Wawa. statement.