Wawa is building a single self-service store

Wawa said the 1,850-square-foot test store is expected to open in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of two planned driving locations this year. (The other will be in Westhampton, NJ).

At the Pennsylvania store, shoppers will approach a window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process the payment and deliver their items, the company said.

If the self-service line becomes too long, or if someone has a large order, customers will be directed to the curb parking lot where the order is brought to the car.

Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the self-service store idea was already underway before the coronavirus outbreak, but accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.