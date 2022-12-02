Cooking is a very personal subject, with everyone having their own distinguished style and recipe. Throughout the world, cookery items have different tastes and textures, which make each dish unique and versatile. The ways people used to create specialized cuisines have changed over time. Technology has even taken over kitchens and has diversified the cooking style. In past eras, food was one of the prime topics in every household and was considered a daily feast, whereas today, food is more about just filling up the stomach.

This article is about the changes in cooking style that we have seen over the years.

The Cuisines are Fancier

In the past, the food was simple and home-cooked. Raw vegetables and home-grown meat were used with fewer spices. This was one of the reasons why our ancestors were much healthier than us. Today our cuisine is more oily, fried, and lavish. Most of us, especially the children, do not like to eat vegetables and meat has become a staple food item in every home.

Outings Are More Common Now

The female members were once considered the chefs of the house. They used to cook everything at home, from daily meals to fancy meals; everything was cooked and prepared in the homes. However, today the female members are also working and thus they do not get much time to cook at home. This has made the concept of dine-outs much more common and prevalent. Cooking at home is now considered outdated and grabbing food from restaurants is the easier way out.

Machine Dependent Cooking

Though technology has made us machine-dependent, even in our kitchens this is a step forward as it has allowed us to save much time in the cooking process. In past eras, cooking rice took almost an hour, however with Kogan Australia – Rice Cookers Online we can now prepare our rice within minutes. The kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, baking ovens, blenders, grinders, coffee makers, beaters, air fryers, etc. have eased cooking procedures. Thus we should be thankful for technology in this aspect.

Ready Made Food

Life has become so fast that finding out time for cooking or making half-done snacks for later storage also feels difficult. The ready-made foods and snacks have helped us with quick meal options as now everything is available like burger patties, nuggets, frozen pizzas, cakes, etc. and all we need to do is to heat it and enjoy it. The spices for specific cuisines are also now available in the form of ready-to-use packages where we just have to spend two minutes to add them to the raw ingredients and relish them to the fullest.

Sugar Consumption has Increased

With all the ready-made foods, fast foods, and snack options, we have also upsurged our sugar consumption. Soft drinks, hard drinks, and artificially processed foods have high sugar content and this is something alarming as increased sugar can be quite dangerous for health. The health issues that we face today are mainly because of our dietary habits.