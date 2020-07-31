"We are dying here," says the Florida newspaper, pleading with the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate

The Sun Sentinel editorial board asked him to issue a facemask mandate across the state in an editorial titled "Help us, Governor DeSantis. We are dying here."
"Help us all. It is far better to require people to wear masks in public than to continue to foster conditions that will force another closure," the editorial said.
"His refusal to impose a mask order – a requirement now in effect in 32 other states – is out of touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found that 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including the 60 percent of Republicans. If that's not a mandate, what is it? "
DeSantis encourages people to wear masks, but allows local governments to issue masks mandates, saying that a state mandate punishable by law could backfire.
The governor said some local sheriffs have said they would not enforce that law and that there are parts of the state where a mandate would not make sense. Companies also have the right to ask customers to wear masks, he said.
Florida set a new record for the number of deaths in one day for the fourth consecutive day. The 257 deaths reported Friday are the highest reported by the state since the pandemic began, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
"His upbeat daily message is hopelessly at odds with what Floridians are going through," the editorial said. "You make it seem like everything is going in the right direction. But it isn't."
A study has shown that wearing a mask or face mask is the most effective way to limit the spread of the coronavirus from person to person, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone should wear them when they are around other people. in public.
Florida reported 9,007 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Friday, bringing the total to at least 470,300, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
Florida is the second in total in cases only after California and ahead of New York, which was once considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.
CNN's Tina Burnside and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.