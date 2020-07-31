"We are dying here," says the Florida newspaper, pleading with the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate

The Sun Sentinel editorial board asked him to issue a facemask mandate across the state in an editorial titled "Help us, Governor DeSantis. We are dying here."

"Help us all. It is far better to require people to wear masks in public than to continue to foster conditions that will force another closure," the editorial said.

"His refusal to impose a mask order – a requirement now in effect in 32 other states – is out of touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found that 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including the 60 percent of Republicans. If that's not a mandate, what is it? "

DeSantis encourages people to wear masks, but allows local governments to issue masks mandates, saying that a state mandate punishable by law could backfire.