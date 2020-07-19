We are living in a perfect storm for extremist recruitment. This is what we can do to stop it (Opinion)

These are the words that Dylann Roof's father repeated to a journalist after his son was sentenced to death for the murder of nine African-American worshipers in the Charleston church. Law enforcement officials said Roof told investigators after his 2015 arrest that he had killed Bible study attendees to start a race war.

In fact, Roof's path of radicalization began with an online search that led him to a white supremacist website. In his manifesto and during interviews with the police, Roof stressed the importance of that search and noted that "it has never been the same since that day."

Parents whose children have perpetrated racist or extremist acts often respond with similar words; "He didn't learn that from us!" or "Those are not our values!" are common choruses. White families may point to raising their children to be "colorblind" with statements that "everyone is equal" without explicit conversations about race as their way of instilling "good values."

But as many experts have pointed out, silence about racism leaves white children to draw their own conclusions about the inequalities they observe or ignore entirely. Values ​​alone cannot always compete with what children and teens find online.

And since children have more time to spend online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an increased risk of exposure to bad actors and extremist ideas.

The extremists, who see the world divided into hostile identity groups "us against them" that are in serious conflict with each other, quickly mobilized during the pandemic and national protests for racial justice. White supremacist extremists have circulated Covid-19 propaganda and conspiracy theories wrongly blaming immigrants or Asians and trying to attack Jews and the police. Some far-right extremists have exploited George Floyd's protests for their own purposes, with the aim of triggering a civil or racial war and working to incite violence in peaceful protests. A Virginia Ku Klux Klan leader is being prosecuted for a vehicle ramming incident, one of dozens that have occurred since the protests began.

Under normal circumstances, young people are already a vulnerable population to radicalization. Adolescents are prone to risk taking and are in the midst of identity exploration, seeking answers to questions about who they are and who they want to be. They may be drawn to the sense of rebellion offered by extremist groups, as well as promises of belonging and purpose.

But children and teens may be at even greater risk of radicalization during the pandemic, as they may experience higher rates of anxiety, depression, and isolation. To make matters worse, many children have lost the networks of peers and adults, such as teachers, employers, and coaches, who can typically notice red flags in behavior.

Parents and caregivers are now the primary adults who can recognize the warning signs and intervene in the early stages of radicalization, and there are several action steps they can take, even during a time when it is understandable to overwhelm them with new challenges of watch out.

Being aware of risk is a place to start. Even before the pandemic, the Anti-Defamation League investigation found that nearly a quarter of players were "exposed to discussions about the ideology of white supremacy" while playing online. Gaining a solid understanding of how your children spend time online is key, especially if it includes encrypted platforms, anonymous apps, or toxic online communities. (A list of sites, platforms, and apps to watch out for, along with a list of resources for parents and caregivers, is available in this guide that my research lab helped create.)

Parents and caregivers can be alert to the main warning signs by listening to what children are saying. Children who cite conspiracy theories or talk about "fragile" snowflakes who can't take an anti-Semitic or racist joke have probably been exposed to extremist content, for example. But because responding with ridicule or punishment can take young people further online, parents need strategies that go beyond embarrassment.

The most effective approaches include talking to teens and young adults about how they know the information sources are valid, how online manipulation works, and how propaganda can be disguised as humor. Research shows that learning about junk food ad manipulation reduces children's positive views of unhealthy food more than by teaching them about the consequences of poor eating habits alone. And research suggests the same is true for inoculating people against manipulation in terrorist propaganda.

Preventing radicalization is not just about recognizing the risk. Parents and caregivers can work to build resilience to extremist narratives by modeling kindness, empathy, and finding ways to give children a sense of control over their lives. Strengthening a child's sense of positive identity can reduce vulnerabilities to extremist promises of belonging and purpose.

Fostering deep engagement with a wide range of ideas and people is also important. Research shows that the more time people spend in like-minded groups, the more likely they are to move to extremes.

None of this will work if white families remain silent about the legacy of structural racism in this country. Simply telling children that "we are all the same" when their black and brown peers clearly have uneven experiences makes it harder for white children to recognize and challenge white supremacy. Open and ongoing conversations with white children about race and racism are critical.

This is not the first time that we have faced an increased risk of radicalization. After Barack Obama's election as the first African-American president of the United States, there was an increase in the number of active hate groups and militias.

But 2020 is unique in important ways. The vast and changing ecosystem of online toxic spaces, combined with potentially unprecedented amounts of time online and increased anxiety and isolation for some, have created a perfect storm for recruiting extremists. It is up to all of us to stop it.