"We are moving as fast as possible" in vaccine development, says Fauci

Counselor to President Kellyanne Conway tried to blame the nation's governors for the growing coronavirus cases, alleging that Trump's grim message and change in tone "was not a change," but a reaction to some states that reopened too quickly.

"It is not a change. The briefings stopped, but his work did not stop," Conway said in response to a question from CNN.

Remember: Trump warned that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to worsen before it improved, during the first presentation of his resurrected daily reports on Tuesday. His tone was relatively sober and offered more realistic projections.

"I think what he added yesterday is that he saw that some of these states moved through our closed criteria, they moved through some of our phases, and they opened some of the industries too fast like bars," Conway said today of Trump's briefing.

The governors, he said, "wanted complete freedom" on the reopening, but Trump "also sees that if he provides information to the public as president, he is also giving guidance to people on how to do our part to help flatten that curve and help some of these cities. "

She pointed to Georgia as an example of where the President postponed the reopening phases.

Amid criticism of the president's comments on Tuesday that the administration is "developing a strategy," he said, "we do have a strategy," but suggested that Trump was speaking specifically about developing vaccines and therapies and protecting vulnerable populations.

Conway said Dr. Deborah Birx and Jared Kushner and her team briefed Trump on the subject of testing, but acknowledged, "We all believe it should be better," noting that many Americans wait days to get results.

He was also asked about the lack of public health officials at yesterday's briefing, noting that they are frequently on television or on Facebook or, in a nod to Dr. Anthony Fauci, "throwing pitches."

Trump and Fauci, he said, "don't have a piece of tissue paper between them," before swinging to criticize Joe Biden.