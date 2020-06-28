We are not in unfamiliar territory with shorter sports seasons.

We prefer order to our sports seasons, of course, but sometimes order is not possible. Most of the time it has been the labor conflicts that have produced truncated schedules, and that means that when the games return, there have been feelings difficult to accompany the odd number of games.

Here's a look at the history of shortened schedules in the four main sports:

Season 1918 MLB: President Wilson had urged baseball to stay in business even after the United States entered World War I a year earlier, but by the summer of '18 the war was raging, men were needed for the cause and the War Department issued a "work or fight". order, which requires fit men to join the army or an "essential" industry for as long as it lasts.

On the fly, the regular season of baseball stopped on Labor Day and most teams played around 126 games. The Red Sox beat the Cubs in six games for their last World Series title in 86 years, the last game played on September 11, fortunate, because a global pandemic was about to overtake Boston, which probably would have forced to cancel the Series. .

1972 MLB season: The first players' strike was called a few days before the end of spring training and, when they reached an agreement, it was agreed that the games would not be recovered. Naturally, the Tigers ended up winning the American League East 86-70, and the Red Sox were left out in the cold after having played one game less, finishing 85-70.

1981 MLB season: The first strike that caused widespread damage to the schedule; MLB decided to split the season in two and have the first-place teams before the attack play the first-place teams after the attack in the first Division Series. The biggest victim was in Cincinnati, where the Reds had baseball's best record at 66-42, but they missed the playoffs because they didn't win half of the Western Division of the National League.

1982 NFL season: Players hit for seven games, leaving a nine-week season after the strike that forced an expanded playoff format of 16 teams, and the first playoff team with a losing record, the Browns sneaked in 4-5. The Jets caught fire and won two postseason games for the first time since their Super Bowl year before losing to Miami in the Mud Bowl AFC title game, 14-0.

1987 NFL season: The record book will show that all teams lost just one game on the second strike in five years, but three of those 15 games were populated by replacement players that NFL teams brought in from all walks of life, as well as a constant stream of players breaking lines and crossing pickets. Defending champions Giants (who had the worst attack team by far) started 0-5 and never recovered.

1994 MLB season: The ugliness of the strike overshadowed the sadness of so many missed opportunities: Tony Gwynn was at .394 when the strike hit on August 12; Matt Williams (43) and Ken Griffey Jr. (40) kept up with Roger Maris; The Yankees and Expos seemed on a collision course for a World Series that never happened.

1994-95 NHL season: The league had generated so much momentum the previous year with the epic playoffs capped by the Rangers' first Cup victory since 1940, and then disappeared until January. The resulting 48-game sprint was exhausting and produced a second consecutive Cup winner for the area, the Devils won the first of three.

MLB Season 1995: With baseball about to copy the soccer replacement player's strategy, a federal court stepped in and sent the game into action for a 144-game season dominated by Indians (100-44), the Braves were Champions and the Yankees returned to October for the first time in 14 years.

1998-99 NBA season: In the wake of the Bulls dynasty, David Stern went to war with his players and ended up saving the season with a 50-game torture show that he reintroduced consecutively … and also ended with the Knicks' latest gasp. of glory, a race to the finals of '99.

2004-05 NHL season: What station? For the first time, labor disputes erased an entire year from the books.

2011-12 NBA season: The closure produced a 66-game season that culminated in LeBron James' first championship with the Heat and featured the two-and-a-half week MSG trip known as "Linsanity."

2012-13 NHL season: The most recent sports lockout reduced the season to 48 games and was rescued, to some degree, by an excellent Cup final between two Original Six teams, the Blackhawks outlived the Bruins in six games.

I hope you consider joining me in tipping your cap to honor the Black League Centennial. To see more about how this centenary is celebrated, visit tippingyourcap.com

Congratulations to our longtime friend Kevin Kernan, who will be inducted into the New York Baseball Hall of Fame this November.

Lately I have spent some free time going through the archives of this newspaper and, not for the first time, I am honored to be able to occupy the same space that once belonged to Jimmy Cannon, Larry Merchant and Milton Gross.

He was sitting in a press box seat the night in Sydney in 2000 when Vince Carter literally rose above Frederic Weis in an Olympic game between the United States and France. Twenty years later, Carter was still playing well enough to have one last lap around the NBA this year, before officially saying goodbye this week. I'm not sure my game has held that well.

