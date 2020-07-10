We asked black Mississippi artists to design a new state flag

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

What should the new Mississippi state flag look like? Voters in November will have the opportunity to choose the design that best represents the identity of the state of Magnolia, after the removal of its state flag.

The previous design, which was adopted in 1894, was the last US state flag to carry the Confederate Battle Flag emblem. On June 30, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill from the State Legislature to remove the flag in the wake of widespread racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Black Lives Matter protests across the country have reignited the national debate over the Confederate statues, and some have fallen into the hands of protesters or local governments.

In the midst of discussions about what monuments and other future symbols should look like, we contacted five emerging black artists who grew up in Mississippi with the notice to reinvent the state flag. This is what they came back with.

Dante johnson

Years: 24

Location: Gulfport, MS

Artistic approach: Illustrative logo design and drawing

Dante Johnson's design places the state flower, magnolia, as the centerpiece, and his concept seeks to unite his home state. "Most Mississippians have very strong southern pride," he said. "Unfortunately, that also has its drawbacks. Southern states tend to be more stubborn when it comes to changing, questioning values ​​or personal beliefs themselves."

In his flag, "the seeds in the central star represent young people who have the future in their hands," he explained. The olive branches, symbolizing peace, cradle the central elements. "These olive branches represent an era of change, something that tries to symbolize closing the gap that is so strongly present in Mississippi."

Robin M. Johnson

Years: 33

Location: Jackson, MS

Artistic approach: Children's illustrations

Thinking of her concept, Robin Martéa looked at the state flags of California, Arizona, Maryland, Wyoming and South Carolina, the favorite designs of her friends and family. "These flags are elegant, simplistic and progressive," he explained by email. "I wanted to follow the same formula."

Martéa's design is non-traditional and festive, reflecting her own artistic practice, which often features encouraging and hopeful images.

"I loved the idea of ​​using the Mississippi state bird, which is the nightingale," he added. "What better way to represent freedom and progression than a bird? The colors I chose, which are shades of blue with yellow, signify tranquility and joy."

Reshonda Perryman

Years: 31

Location: Jackson, MS

Artistic approach: Graphic design

Reshonda Perryman's image of Mississppi is far more positive than she believes her state is credited with. "The hospitality here has no limits. The calm, the slow pace, the amazing food, the beautiful scenery, the diversity and the incredibly talented people are things that I am proud to call Mississippi home," he said by email. "However, Mississippi has a stigma that for some is simply unshakable. Our boring history and the controversial and uncompromising opinions of some Mississippians paint a very different picture than mine."

On its flag, a graphic representation of the letter M, "the singular star (in the lower right corner) represents a harmonious Mississippi," he explained. "I used different shades of traditional red, white and blue: the deepest navy blue to symbolize stability and unity, the brightest red for courage, passion and strength and white for light and purity" .

Qin Mobley

Years: 30

Location: Moss Point, MS

Artistic approach: Illustration, graphic design, murals.

Qin Mobley's favorite aspect of his home state is the connections he has forged in his city and beyond. "I have traveled across the state and have met some of the most wonderful people in the world," he said by email. "I am proud to be from Moss Point because it is a city that feels like a big family."

Mobley opted for an aerodynamic look that can be seen from different angles. "I wanted the design to have simplicity, but to have elements that made it feel patriotic," he explained. The big change he thought an updated flag required was to consider "a better tomorrow," he said, making the main elements of the flags look like forward arrows. He added: "I also wanted to change the shape of the flag to show that we are open to change. If you turn the flag up, it becomes the shape of an M."

Jyreme Mcmillon

Years: 36

Location: Meridian, MS

Artistic approach: Illustration, animation, visual development.

Jyreme Mcmillon is candid about the struggles the Mississippians face, but she sees changes on the horizon. "Poverty is a very real thing. Many young people find it easier to walk away and start again as there are far more opportunities elsewhere than here," he said by email. "Despite the problems facing the state, there are real signs of growth in the younger generations. They are more open and can see the color and backgrounds of the past and I am still amazed because it is almost hidden behind this veil of intolerance and hatred that has damaged the image of this state. "

Mcmillion's design uses a single star to represent Mississippi, with the state flower at its center. Although he kept the traditional colors of red, white, and blue, he sees blue as representing peace, white as symbolizing innocence, and red as "determination and tough battles for civil rights," he explained. "Despite the shortcomings of this state, it is still filled with hardworking and inspiring people who are looking for nothing more than representation in a positive light."

