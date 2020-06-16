We can no longer be fired for who we are (opinion)

LGBTQ people can no longer be fired simply for who we are.

"An employer who fires an individual for being gay or transgender fires that person for traits or actions that they would not have questioned in members of a different sex," the majority of the court said in an opinion written by Neil Gorsuch. "Sex plays a necessary and indisputable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII (of that act) prohibits."

It is surprising that it took so long, I hope you are surprised by that. Until this week in the United States of America, many LGBTQ workers lacked these simple legal protections.

In more than half of the states in America, you could be fired for being gay. Until now.

Only 22 states and DC explicitly banned job discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The road from this issue to the Supreme Court was long.

So you can blame Congress.

The Equality Act of 1974 attempted to add sexual orientation to a list of categories of people protected against discrimination in certain settings. Later, in 1994, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act aimed to protect gay people from discrimination, including dismissal, in the workplace. You can probably guess that none of those efforts happened.

"Supporters tried again in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1999 and failed repeatedly," wrote the Washington Post. After that, later versions of these proposals also included protections for transgender people. None of them passed. Another workplace discrimination law, the Equality Act, was passed by the United States House last year and then stalled in the Senate.

Over the decades, there have been endless and misleading arguments that have helped uphold the right of certain employers to fire LGBTQ people.

"He believes this legislation will increase frivolous litigation and cost jobs for Americans, especially small businesses," John Boehner's spokesman told the Huffington Post in a statement in 2013.

Last year, the Trump administration argued in an amicus report that protections against "sexual" discrimination do not apply to people in gay relationships.

Writing in a dissent on Monday, Judge Samuel Alito said that Congress had been considering, and had not acted on, this issue for 45 years. The Supreme Court's decision to do so on Monday, he wrote, amounted to the court creating such legislation: "It is more difficult to recall a more blatant abuse of our authority to interpret the statutes."

"If all living Americans had been surveyed in 1964," he wrote, "it would have been difficult to find anyone who thought that sex discrimination meant discrimination based on sexual orientation, not to mention gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown in that moment ".

It's amazing, especially now, to read anyone's attempt (regardless of their judicial philosophy) to cite 1960s public opinion on discrimination as justification for taking a narrow stance on civil rights in 2020.

That this change in common sense has taken so long is irritating, if not surprising. The delay, and continued dissent, speaks to the animus that certain parts of society harbor towards LGBTQ people. Why would it be politically risky to defend these basic rights? It is beyond me.

But that's behind us now, this legal fight, at least.

"People should be able to breathe, not have to worry about being fired because of their sexual orientation or identity," Andre Cooley told me in 2013.

Cooley says he was fired from a job as a correctional officer in Mississippi for being gay. I featured it in a series of CNN stories about LGBTQ rights being violated in the southern US. USA

As you read his words now, his request to breathe, it is impossible not to think about the greatest struggles our country is in right now. Blacks' right not to be killed by the police. Black rights should not be the goal of the criminal justice system. The tragic legacy of slavery that still hangs over the present time and takes too many lives.

On Sunday, it was reported that thousands of people gathered in Brooklyn to protect black transgender people, who are killed in unthinkable and disproportionate numbers. This comes in the context of two recent murders of black transgender women, and the Trump administration's move to effectively allow the health system to discriminate against transgender people. None of that is to mention, of course, the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit LGBTQ communities hard and devastated black communities across the country.

It is really difficult to find room for positivity right now.

Still, Monday's Supreme Court decision must be joyfully celebrated.

A significant weight has been removed from the LGBTQ community.

Too many others remain in the United States.