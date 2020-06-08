"We have all these marches and protests, what's next?": Young leaders in New York filed demands for police and community reform

"We have all these marches and protests, what's next?" Timothy Hunter, 21, one of the founding members of Strategy for Black Lives, told CNN.

Members of the group have helped organize important events in New York for the past two weeks, including last Thursday's George Floyd memorial march in Brooklyn. The group also participated in protests at the Barclays Center the previous weekend and marched from Foley Square to Bryant Park earlier last week.

Even when Strategy for Black Lives members participate in demonstrations, the group remains focused on the future.

According to its mission statement, Strategy for Black Lives intends to "organize, educate, and engage communities to raise awareness of the history of the United States in the mistreatment of underserved populations." They came up with the New York organizing communities' policy reform and accountability movement, which focuses on three core principles: community organizing, accountability, and policy reform. The group is committed to "a multi-pronged approach," founding member Frantzy Luzincort, 21, who combines protests on the ground, policy talks and lobbying efforts, told CNN.

The movement echoes the Safer NY Act, a series of bills related to police reform under consideration by the New York State Legislature.

"We have been following the legislation and fully support the passage of the collection of bills known as the Safer NY Act," Strategy for Black Lives wrote in a statement.

The group has created a list of specific actions regarding police reform that they want to be taken by officials in their community, including New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, Deputy First Commissioner Benjamin Tucker and Assistant Secretary for New York State Public Safety Jeremy Shockett, as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The group focuses on legislation that is part of the Safer NY Act, which includes: repealing 50-a, a law that New York officials have used to refuse to disclose records of officers involved in misconduct; the Police Statistics and Transparency (STAT Act), which would compel police departments across the state to document all instances of low-level crime enforcement, including demographic and geographic data; as well as legislation to restrict "unnecessary arrests for non-criminal offenses". The group also hopes to "end qualified immunity" for police officers. They believe that no one should be free from the rule of law.

The group is also communicating with New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie, the legislator who was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed at a rally last weekend, to discuss ways to assist him in his legislative efforts.

"The organized and non-violent demonstration is only part of Phase 1," the group writes. "Phase 2 is encouraging young people to participate civically and be agents of change in their local community."

A call to action

Strategy for Black Lives was born out of an argument between Luzincort and Patrick Reyes, 22, while they were attending a barbecue on May 26. The couple spoke about the video of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck. Floyd later died in police custody. Recognizing the need for organization, both young men posted on their respective social media accounts that they wanted to "take a stand," Luzincort told CNN.

"Once the exterior opens, we definitely have to go outside and make our voices heard against all these injustices. Black bodies seem to be expendable … disgusting. #Icantbreathe", Luzincort tweeted May 26.

Reyes republished the tweet on Instagram.

"HMU if you are interested in organizing to amplify the voices of those who are being deliberately silenced," he said. "COVID should not encourage complacency."

Within days, Luzincort and Reyes assembled a network of youth of color and allies that included friends from across the city, including Hunter and 22-year-old Imxn Abdul. Within days, the group had summoned about 30 members between the ages of 20 and 25. They began protesting, attending demonstrations at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When the group recognized that the protests were starting to turn violent, they decided that the strategy was critical. "Everyone is angry and everyone is upset, but we have to figure out how we are going to organize and strategize," Hunter told CNN.

The Strategy for Black Lives coalition made its first strategy call a couple of hours after violence erupted at the Barclays Center on May 31. The group now has more than 1,300 followers on Instagram, and its Instagram page signals users to sign up as volunteers. Google form

"During our first call, we recognized that we need more than just protests, we need more than just action in physical terms, we want policies, laws passed," Luzincort told CNN.

On Thursday Luzincort and Hunter helped organize Thursday's memorial service for Floyd and the march that followed across the Brooklyn Bridge with Terrence Floyd, George's brother, and the Rev. Kevin McCall.

Dressed in uniform, black shirts with whistles and bullhorn, Luzincort, Hunter and his team went early to help organize.

"We were at the forefront of something special," Luzincort said. "We not only organized the change, but we understood the pain that George Floyd's family went through."

When de Blasio appeared at the demonstration at Cadman Plaza Park, Hunter said the crowd began to boo. Terrance Floyd and McCall redirected the focus and said to the crowd, "We are not here for the mayor, we are here for George Floyd."

"Being able to be so close to someone who wants this to be peaceful and non-violent and making sure people are heard is moving," Hunter told CNN.

Also Thursday, Reyes attended a press conference at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn with city officials, during which the Safer NY Act was discussed. Reyes told CNN that the entire plaza and park were full of supporters.

According to Reyes, this meeting was different from previous press conferences because it brought together all kinds of people, not just typical politicians and activists. The meeting included community members who had not previously been involved in this type of conversation. Amid the speech of a member of the New York assembly, a group of first responders, dressed in their medical uniforms, flooded the room with signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe."

"They are dealing with the current pandemic, but they also understand that there is another pandemic that we are dealing with. Seeing them in Brooklyn, going out to support the movement encouraged me," Reyes said.

A unified front

Strategy for Black Lives and its members are not the only young activists in New York focused on ways to go beyond protests in creating strategic policy plans and lobbying efforts. On Sunday, members of Black Lives Matter Greater New York led "The Blueprint," a march in Times Square organized around the sentiment that "power without strategy is an empty threat."

Reyes attended the Blueprint demonstration with five other members of the Strategy for Black Lives coalition.

"The energy was electrifying," he told CNN, adding that it is important to show support for other organizations doing similar work. "We are in the sphere of collaboration," he said.

Black Lives Matter Greater New York is also committed to working with different organizations focused on similar issues. According to Nupol Kiazolu, a member of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York, the only way the Black Lives Matter movement will progress is by working together and "moving together as people," he told CNN. "The ultimate goal is liberation and there is no way to that."

Kiazolu told CNN that he supports the work of Strategy for Black Lives and is glad to have the endorsement of Strategy for Black Lives.

Abdul emphasized the unity of this week's actions. She is touched by the way young black and brown leaders can lead change.

"Black and brown youth tend to doubt ourselves, that we cannot lead and we cannot make changes," Abdul told CNN. "But when our community sees people like us leading that, it makes a difference."

Abdul has been active on social media during the protests, often broadcasting the protests live on Instagram Live. He noted that in the past few days, he has received an overwhelming number of messages, with colleagues asking, "How can I make a difference and be on the streets with you to fight?"

"People are texting me, 'Are you going to an event? I need to go with you. I want to be there. I want to make a change,'" he said.