We have never been here before (opinion)

Today, every morning in America seems like a rough sea voyage to a land without maps, where a raging pandemic is spreading disease, and political leaders often seem unable to guide citizens to safety. In 39 states, the number of new cases of coronavirus this week exceeded the previous week, forcing hospitals and healthcare workers in many places.

The President of the United States took a non-intervention approach to the largest crisis the nation has faced in decades and let his administration fire shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who remains a trusted authority. A grinning Donald Trump posed behind the determined desk in the Oval Office, backing a line of Goya food products after that company's chief executive declared his support for the president. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he was in favor of wearing masks, but signed an executive order Wednesday that mandates the mask mandates imposed by local officials in his state. And a day later, he sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to cancel his order that required them.

In which Peter Bergen Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said Trump's trade adviser wrote an opinion piece attacking the administration's own expert that was published in USA Today and contained a series of misleading claims, as the editor of the newspaper later said. editorial page of the newspaper. "The attacks on Fauci by Navarro are symptomatic of a deep problem in the Trump administration that begins with Trump himself, which is prioritizing illusions over science," wrote Bergen.

"Instead of providing any element of national leadership to fight the coronavirus, the Trump White House is employing the oldest political trick in the book, which is to shoot the messenger who brings unwanted news, in this case a 79-year-old doctor According to the New York Times / Siena College poll last month, 67% of public opinion is confident in giving them accurate information about the virus, compared to only 26% by Trump.

Michael D & # 39; Antonio He drew attention to "the difference between Fauci and Trump: One man, a dedicated public servant, offered his best analysis and, when new data emerged, he undoubtedly corrected himself to save lives." "He is concerned about his position and has refused to budge as the months that have passed have led to the United States becoming the world's leading entry point."

Ivanka Trump on Tuesday

The same day that Navarro's opinion piece, Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, made news twice. Jen Psaki He wrote that he launched a "muffled tone" campaign calling for "the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of Covid-19 to & # 39; find something new & # 39;".

"Ivanka Trump has never taken out student loans, never subsisted on ramen noodles and scrambled eggs to make ends meet, never had trouble finding a job, never received an unemployment check, never. And her call to struggling Americans to Thinking outside the box, exploring changing industries, or reconsidering the role of higher education in employment reflects their complete disconnection from the reality facing many at the moment, "wrote Psaki. That night, Ivanka tweeted a photo of her holding a can of Goya black beans, which Psaki said "further cemented Ivanka Trump's place in history as simply a different version of her father."

Julián Castro, the former Democratic presidential candidate, recalled childhood memories of "walking into the kitchen smelling of my grandmother's chicken rice with a side of beans. There were almost always empty cans of Goya beans on the counter."

Writing in the Insights section of CNN Business, he noted that Goya CEO Robert Unanue has the right to praise Trump. "But just as Unanue is free to praise a president with a history of attacking Latinos, consumers who reject Trump's bigotry are free to leave Goya's products on the shelf and choose one of his competitors."

Masks for everyone

As wearing masks has been shown to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the senator. Bernie Sanders and Andy Slavitt They argued that there is an obvious way to promote its use: The government should send every American three reusable masks: "The cost is a very modest investment compared to the number of lives saved and the positive impact on the economy," they wrote.

Larry hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, painted a damning portrait of the Trump administration's use of the coronavirus in a piece for the Washington Post. "I observed how the president downplayed the severity of the outbreak and that the White House did not issue public warnings, put together a 50-state strategy, or send life-saving medical equipment or ventilators from national reserves to American hospitals," he wrote. "Eventually, it was clear that waiting for the president to lead the nation's response was futile; if we took longer, we would be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death. So each governor went his own way, which is how the The United States ended with such a response. "

Experts warned against two of the steps the Trump administration is now taking against the coronavirus. Dr Kent Sepkowitz He said the decision to move data collection on hospital use from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Department of Health and Human Services is a big mistake: "This sudden change, which officials Anonymous told the New York Times it was a shock to the CDC: It has raised the concern of many that centralization in Washington, DC, could allow for a deliberate misrepresentation of Covid-19 data for political purposes. "

Dr Keiji Fukuda, a former deputy director-general for health security at the World Health Organization, argued against Trump's plan to withdraw from the WHO. "It is the public health equivalent of shooting your allies during battle," he wrote. "In the real world, no single acting country can handle today's major emerging infectious disease events. They are too difficult, the global context is too complex, and infections can cross borders too easily."

When you are not doing your daily work as a biologist, Erin bromage He likes to train youth soccer. "I love helping my players develop their skills and seeing the joy they get from playing," he wrote. "After losing the entire spring season to the pandemic, I was thrilled when the state gave us the go-ahead to resume training for our teams again." So I was discouraged when authorities decided this month that it was still not safe to start playing.

Still, he understands that a full return to youth sports runs the risk of spreading transmission of the disease in the community, and that could force schools to remain closed this fall. "No matter what precautions we take within a classroom," Bromage wrote, "we cannot open schools if there is significant community transmission. Period."

The release of Roger Stone

When the United States Supreme Court this month rejected President Trump's claim for immunity against having a New York State prosecutor examine his tax returns, it was a vindication of the Constitution's controls on presidential power, he wrote Joshua A. Geltzer and Jennifer Taub.

But then, Trump almost immediately commutes the sentence of his friend Roger Stone, who had been convicted of obstructing an investigation that could have endangered Trump himself. Stone said Trump "knows I was under enormous pressure to turn against him. It would have alleviated my situation considerably. But I didn't."

To Geltzer and Taub, that's "an admission of an implied quid-pro-quo bribe: an agreement to provide or receive something of value in exchange for an official act; here, Stone's silence in exchange for Trump's postponement."

In his view, "the commutation is a scandalous move, but surprisingly, the outrage among the senators was far from universal. We are far from the constitutional editors' sense of what presidential overreach looks like and how the senators would respond."

The Stone case doesn't have to end here, wrote two New York attorneys, Gerald B. Lefcourt and Robert C. Gottlieb; Stone could be charged under New York state law, and Trump's commutation of his sentence would not apply if convicted. "The presidents of the United States have broad powers to forgive and commute convictions. However, here we have federal law enforcement neutralized by the commutation of a president who rewards cover-up to protect Trump. A state indictment would lead to trial. a man we know to be guilty. "

"By far exceeding any legal risk of bringing Stone to justice in New York is the national benefit: upholding the rule of law and proving that he survives at state prosecutors' offices, if not the White House.

Meanwhile, get ready, he wrote Elie Honig. "Now, there is only one line left that Trump has not yet crossed … it could well happen soon: the first presidential pardon."

"Mechanically, Trump would have to issue such a pardon while still in office. And the pardon would need to cover him for whatever he has done in the past. It would be as if Richard Nixon, rather than resign and receive a general pardon from his successor, Gerald Ford simply tried to forgive himself by leaving the White House. Trump has ample incentive to preemptively save his own skin with a pardon (or at least try). "

RIP John Lewis

The United States is mourning for civil rights champion John Lewis this weekend. As a 25-year-old protester in 1965, Lewis marched on a now-famous bridge in Selma, Alabama, named for a Confederate general, Jess McIntosh wrote He was beaten by the police and suffered a skull fracture.

"The bridge should have been renamed a long time ago. Edmund Pettus was a domestic terrorist who fought in a treasonous army for the right to reclaim human property. Children are not brought to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to learn about he; Families now make the pilgrimage to teach the next generation that men like him can lose. That while these men wielded horrible and violent power, there were very brave people who joined arms and faced that violence in their demand for justice. That heroes like Lewis put on their best $ 5 suit, along with their raincoat and backpack, and fought for black voting rights. "The bridge should be renamed by Lewis, he said. And" to honor Lewis's life legacy and go beyond symbolic change, we must restore the Voting Rights Act. "

Campaign shakeup

President Trump demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale this week, a sure sign that he's concerned about polls that show him a far cry from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The struggling economy and the loss of confidence in Trump's ability to lead the fight against Covid-19 are weakening Trump's position in key key states and even some traditionally red ones.

"Perhaps Trump has what political ad makers call the" dog food problem, "wrote the Democratic strategist. Paul Begala. "Nutritionists invent the healthiest dog food; graphic designers create a cool logo; engineers make an easy-open can; ad creators create Spielbergian images of golden retrievers leaping through waves of amber grains. But there is a problem: the dog won "Don't eat it. Perhaps Trump's problem is not Parscale; maybe it's him. "

Juliana Silva and Bill McGowan noted that "in 2016, a speech by Donald Trump was like a triple espresso for his beloved audiences. Not anymore. If his campaign event in Tulsa last month is an indication, caffeine has been replaced by Ambien.

"Trump on the lectern is as bombastic, rude, hostile, boastful, and narcissistic as ever. But now the red-hat brigades are scarcer, and people have been seen yawning and looking at their watches during rants."

Since Trump announced his re-election campaign in June last year, the author Elizabeth Bass He has received more than 712 fundraising emails from the President, family members, support Republicans, and Parscale, when he was campaign manager. She is not a fan of Trump, but she sent her email address out of curiosity.

"Along with messages about how special I am, come emails full of shame and disappointment," he wrote. "Did I make a mistake in trusting you?" They ask: "Where have you been?" Son Eric Trump asks: "Every day my father sees an updated list of donors and EVERY DAY realizes that you STILL have not contributed … asked me to communicate and offer you ONE MORE OPPORTUNITY to be on the right side of history. "with us. & # 39;

It is as if I have been included in a dysfunctional family, where people love me but are very, very disappointed in me. Can't I be nice this time, for Dad's sake? Can't I write, call or send money? "

One thing went well for Trump politically this week. The attorney general he denounced and fired, Jeff Sessions, lost his chance to regain a seat in the US Senate in the Alabama primary. "Republican politicians have often been asked if and when they will speak out against Trump's behavior," he wrote. Doug Heye. "That many of them, particularly those in the red states, have not yet said much about the current state of the Republican Party. Jeff Sessions' ballad may explain their reluctance."

If Biden beats Trump outright, the former senator wrote. Al FrankenHe has to present a program that people can put together. "We must restore Americans' confidence in our ability to solve problems and progress. Most Americans want to build on Obamacare, not abandon it. We want our government agencies to be run by competent professionals, not corrupt friends."

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry reid He is in favor of voting by mail this November, but that will not go far enough to guarantee a fair election, he wrote. "Moving to a vote by mail in states that have never before held mail-only elections runs the risk of excluding key eligible voting groups, including disabled voters, non-English speaking voters, or eligible voters who lack a address, as we see with many voters living on Native American reservations, "said Reid. "Therefore, while voting by mail is safe and secure, to protect access for all eligible voters, in-person voting is also necessary to provide access to polls for every voter in our nation."

World population surprise

Forget forecasts that the world population will exceed 10 billion by the end of the century, a new study reported this week.

The projection, published in The Lancet, said the population, now at 7.8 billion, will peak at 9.7 billion by 2064 and then begin to drop, by nearly a billion people, to 8.8 billion by 2100, he wrote. Frida ghitis. "The downward trend, a revolution triggered by the education of women, who choose to have fewer babies, will affect almost every country, 183 out of 195, on Earth."

"On the positive side, the pressure on resources will decrease. Perhaps the Earth can finally take a break. But imagine an economy in which the number of retirees grows much faster than the number of productive workers, who have to maintain the economy. on the move and paying enough taxes to support rising health care and retirement costs. Who is going to do all the work? Who is going to pay all taxes? Who is going to keep countries competitive, strong enough to fend off potentially aggressive rivals? "

The answer? "The study optimistically predicts that the collapse of fertility rates in the United States will be offset by, it is true, immigration," he said. "That infusion of new muscle, new talent, and new resistance has the power not only to preserve America's pre-eminent position on the world stage, but also to reverse the current trend that China's economy is outpacing the United States by 2035 …

"The present may be burning with demagogues' comments on the idea of ​​keeping immigrants away. But the future belongs to the host country."