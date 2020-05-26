Producer Frank Marshall just provided an update on Indiana Jones 5. He also took time to praise the sequel's director, James Mangold. When the movie was officially announced, Steven Spielberg would be behind the camera again. However, that later changed and Mangold was brought aboard to take his place, which has caused some Indiana Jones Nervous fans.

When it comes to that, James Mangold is the right director for Indiana Jones 5, according to Frank Marshall, who has been with the franchise from the beginning. When asked why Mangold fits so well, Marshall says, "His love for the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all the right pieces that came together, at the right time." .

For fans who are concerned about straying too far, Marshall adds, "Steven stays on as a producer, so we have the best of everything."

As to Indiana Jones 5 Frank Marshall gave a blunt answer. "It just started," he said. The world is in a strange place right now, so it's no mystery why things are just starting to take off in the long-awaited sequel. But, the studio and the team seek to ensure that safety is the first concern once production can begin. Marshall explains.

"The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everyone – the cast, the crew, and all of us. So, we're looking at the patterns that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and just we're trying to bring it all together so we can move forward and be safe. Obviously it's going to slow things down so we're trying to adapt. "

"You won't see a lot of crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There won't be any more craft service, so maybe that's good for people, to keep fit. It's a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working solutions, to be able to work and be safe. "

Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed more than once, and could well happen again. The entertainment industry has been closed since mid-March and is only now showing some signs of returning to work, albeit abroad. James Cameron returns to work at Avatar 2 This week in New Zealand, that's great news. Other productions are likely to follow suit in the coming weeks and months.

For now, Indiana Jones 5 It is still slated to open in theaters in December 2022. Production is highly likely to begin early next year, although that is far from officially confirmed at this time. Basically, it looks like time will tell when the sequel will hit the big screen. The interview with Frank Marshall was originally conducted by Collider.

