We know that surveillance can be made fairer, because we did it (opinion)







As wrong as the violence, vandalism, and looting was, it was also completely predictable, the completely predictable overflow of a pot that was too full and too hot for decades of black and white killings by the police and others, perpetuated in the wrong and damaging, the search for "security".

This continuing coup, of which the tragic murder of George Floyd was just the latest example, has no place in a country supposedly founded on freedom and justice for all. Yet it goes on, and so does the question many ask, including those who rioted: what must we do to make our pain known and our grievances addressed? Being a person of color in the United States, particularly an African American, brings with it a fundamental risk unknown to whites in our country. Traffic stops, walks down the street, travels to the store, and thousands of other routine daily activities bring suspicions that can often ignite actions with irreversible consequences. The stress of living with that kind of fear only increases when the rest of society largely rules it out.

Although it is predictable that those whose pain and rights have long been ignored will seek increasingly stronger ways to obtain the justice and respect they deserve, it is not inevitable that violence is necessary to achieve a just resolution. The respect of listening is the most powerful antidote against alienation. In the course of listening, people in good faith often learn something they did not know, and acting on this new knowledge to improve our communities can unleash something radically transformative: peace.

This is not a cake in heaven. It is real and it works. We know this because it worked for us.

Following a series of white police-related shootings against blacks in Ohio, including the 2014 John Crawford and Tamir Rice murders, we teamed up to launch the Ohio Task Force on Community-Police Relations. Our goal was to find lasting solutions to the strained police-community relations they must protect to safeguard the rights of all Ohioans. A diverse, experienced and committed leadership group. traveled the state listening to anyone and everyone in order to share. These insights were later translated into recommendations that became Ohio's first state standards for police departments governing the use of force, recruitment, community integration, and the collection of race data. Ensuring that the recommendations remain in effect through action, the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board was created to implement the recommendations of the working group. the collaborative It still operates today as a diverse group of Ohioans committed to building trust through the development of certification standards for law enforcement agencies. Perhaps the most shocking change in the police system has been the development of crucial standards to guide interactions between officials and the community, such as guidelines for the use of force. Now hundreds of Ohio law enforcement agencies Has been recertified in these standards. This allows community members to have peace of mind and a sense of optimism when interacting with the police No one should assume violence to promote their cause. Nor should anyone need it. We should all be able to turn to our justice system to receive the protections we deserve. Yes, we have problems, but our system can work if leaders have the will and the courage to simply acknowledge the pain of injustice, listen, and then act. As Ohio continues to work to improve the way communities and law enforcement work together for peace and prosperity, there will inevitably be challenges. However, our state is well positioned to navigate them because of the collaborative infrastructure that continually builds trust. People are respected because they are listened to, solutions are forged and measures are taken. In the end, everyone benefits, not just members of minority communities, because justice has an individual and collective benefit. Ending violence is a goal that leaders can achieve when they have the courage and compassion to act in the best interest of those they serve.





Source link