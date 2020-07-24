We should have been taking drastic measures not to open up, says Bill Gates

When asked what he learned from the Covid-19 outbreak, philanthropist Bill Gates said the tests should be "10 times faster."

Gates said he plans to invest in testing for future pandemics.

"We will invest, and I know that the US government and other governments will, in having vaccine platforms that give us very fast results. Likewise, next time we will be able to extend the diagnoses 10 times faster than this time. And antivirals and antibodies, we can do it more quickly, "he said.

Gates continued: "It is sad that I have taken this, you know, these deaths, the economic pain, the split that we are still not sure how fast it will end, but in fact they are a priority and the potential to solve these things is absolutely there. It is because That got me excited in 2015 that even if tens of billions had been spent on these things, this is exactly the kind of thing that could have been stopped before it caused significant harm. "