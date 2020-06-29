"We should not have stigma, none, about wearing masks"

Weeks after most US states began lifting their blockades, parts of the country are now pausing reopening plans and adding restrictions in an effort to curb sudden increases in new case numbers.

At least 14 states have announced that they are pausing or revoking the reopening measures. These include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington state.

Here's a breakdown by state:

Arizona – Governor Doug Ducey said Thursday that the state's reopening plans are now "on hold" as a result of a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

Arkansas – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he is not ready to lift the restrictions further as cases increase.

California – Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles County.

Delaware – Governor John Carney announced Thursday the delay of the third phase of economic reopening originally scheduled for today.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state has no plans to continue its reopening. The state has stopped local alcohol consumption in bars.

Idaho – Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that the state will remain in stage four of reopening for at least two more weeks.

Louisiana – Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended phase two of the reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days on Thursday, as new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

North Carolina – Governor Roy Cooper extended phase two of Safer at Home for an additional three weeks on Wednesday.

New Jersey – Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that the state "must pause" in the resumption of meals indoors, which will resume next Thursday. "Under our revised plan, indoor dining will now be restarted to resume at a later date to be determined," Murphy said.

Nevada – Governor Steve Sisolak said Monday that there is no timeline for further lifting of the restrictions.

Maine – Gov. Janet Mills paused in the next phase of the state, which would allow bars and restaurants to reopen on Wednesday.

New Mexico – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that more plans for economic reopening have been suspended. "We are not ready to go to phase two," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close again and restaurants to reduce capacity to 50%. On Thursday, Abbot said the state would pause any other phase to open Texas.

Washington State – Gov. Jay Inslee said he is pausing to reopen as appointments are seeing cases of coronavirus on the rise.