We went backpacking with suitcases in Italy and it was a disaster

(CNN) – Like many people, I developed an obsession with Italy relatively early in life. Unlike many people, mine was probably inspired by a cartoon dream sequence in which Yogi Bear and his girlfriend Cindy sailed around Venice in a gondola.

I quickly moved on to a more elegant inspiration: "Light in the Piazza," starring Olivia de Havilland and George Hamilton, and "Roman Holiday" with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, but in reality, anything with Italy would suffice.

That is the only explanation I have to see "Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen" When in Rome " repeatedly.

I first tasted the beautiful country during a school trip to Florence, during which my friends and I had fun recreating scenes from the book, eating ice cream, walking along the Arno river, and hanging out by the Duomo.

I left wanting more.

Once the school exams were over, I started planning a mini trip to Italy with my sister, who is only a year younger than me, to be able to visit Florence and go to some of the other Italian cities that I had only seen in movies and, er, cartoon.

Reluctant backpackers

Tamara Hardingham-Gill developed a thirst for spontaneous travel during a trip through Italy with her sister. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

Technically it was a backpacking trip. We had everything a backpacker needed: a Lonely Planet guide and a lazy itinerary.

The only problem was that we didn't care about backpacks.

Instead, in August 2001, when we embarked on a journey that would take us from Verona to Venice, we decided that it would be much more convenient to squeeze our possessions in two colossal suitcases.

Spacious luggage was crucial. We needed all the outfits we could get into them. The idea of ​​appearing in the Vatican Museums or the Uffizi Gallery in Florence looking even a bit scruffy was something we wouldn't even consider.

We knew we would look back on the photos for years to come and we wanted to make sure we liked what we saw. Fortunately, this was before we had digital cameras, otherwise we would have wasted hours of the trip eliminating and re-taking photos.

Arriving in the "City of Love" in the middle of the night, we carried our huge bags to a hostel shared by royal backpackers.

There were looks of horror when our cases hit pieces of the walls as we tried to place them under the bunks.

Blissfully unaware of how ridiculous we looked, we unpacked and chatted with them about their exploits, making recommendations on places to see.

The next extremely hot days were spent constantly getting lost in Verona as they stirred our Lonely Planet and occasionally tried phrases in Italian.

It took us so long to find the "Juliet's Tomb", a sarcophagus below the old Monastery of San Francesco al Corso that is said to have links to Shakespeare's tragic love story, actually I remember more about the random places we ended up than Tomb.

Once we finally located him, my sister got on and played dead, just for the sake of it.

The next day, because our bags weren't heavy enough, we went to the Fiorucci store and bought dresses and shoes that we struggled to fit into.

When it was time to move on, our new friends from the hostel, who were leaving the same day, invited us to accompany them to the station, despite our huge luggage, they accepted us as backpackers!

But after 10 minutes of looking out loud at us scratching our unwieldy suitcases through cobbled streets, we were unceremoniously abandoned.

Perhaps they were ashamed to be seen with such ill-prepared travelers.

Travel on a whim

The two-week trip was full of ups and downs, but both consider it one of the best times of their lives. Courtesy of Tamara Hardingham-Gill.

Our lack of preparation extended to train schedules.

We would simply drag our bags to a city station as soon as we could, depending on how long it would have taken us to get ready that morning and hope for the best.

This also meant that we were very hungry.

Back then, most restaurants in Italy operated on strict meal times, so we often arrived in a city around 3 p.m. Afternoon desperate for a slice of pizza or pasta, only to be greeted by closed doors and shutters.

Appearing in cities without reserved accommodation also turned out to be very unpredictable.

In Milan, the only place available in a very short time was a hot convent, where we dragged our suitcases to an austere room originally intended for nuns.

Our day trips were so poorly timed, we barely scratched the surface of Siena's stunning landscape, and our trip to the Leaning Tower of Pisa was so rushed, I hardly remember ever being there.

Surviving the heat

The couple struggled with scorching temperatures during their time in the Italian capital. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

However, when we arrived in Rome, we had convinced ourselves that we were experienced adventurers, albeit experienced travelers with enough shoes to last for several months.

But the increasing heat of mid-August began to take its toll, causing some spectacular crises.

My sister still reminds me of the time I asked a street vendor outside the Coliseum about the price of a bottle of Coca-Cola.

"Twelve thousand liras," he replied. This was the equivalent of around five dollars then, a lot to spend on a fizzy drink.

Almost delusional at this stage, I started rummaging through my purse for money before being dragged away by my incredulous sister.

"Were you really going to pay 12,000 lire for coca?" she asked me.

"I'm so thirsty," I said, sounding like a child having a tantrum.

After another scorching afternoon of sightseeing, we were approached by a very friendly tour guide, who offered us tickets for an expensive city bus tour.

We look at her with disdain. Didn't you realize we were "real" travelers. As far as we are concerned, luxury coach trips were for spoiled tourists staying in fancy hotels.

She was clearly reading us all wrong. I imagine our immaculate outfits were taking her out of the way, although our appearance was quite spoiled by bruises on our legs from being hit by those heavy cases.

Hilariously, we lined up with dedicated backpackers who continued to shake their heads in disbelief every time we popped into a new destination with luggage that only got heavier as we enjoyed more shopping.

When it came to packing and moving on, they gasped as they watched us sit in the boxes to zip the zippers shut.

Venice or bankrupt

Venice was the last stop on his hectic Italian visit. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

When we arrived in Italy, we imagined hanging out in bars and clubs every night.

But we soon realized that partying is often the last thing you want to do after a tiring day of walking around museums, art galleries, and boutiques.

That said, we try not to leave any major city without trying its nightlife at least once.

On our last night in Rome, we were approached in the Spanish Steps by a group of American tourists who were part of an official drag bar, an activity long prohibited in the Italian capital.

They convinced us to unite and we had an absolute blast. It was as loud as you can imagine, with pointless drinking games and lots of drunken conversation.

But after spending so much time with just one other person, it felt great to be in the company of so many strangers, even if they could barely stand up.

The next step was Venice, our last stop. But our typically chaotic relationship with train schedules means that we lost a direct connection, choosing to interrupt the trip with a few hours in Florence.

What could go wrong? Much as it turns out.

After a failed attempt to see Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus", the line for the Uffizi Gallery was insane, we timidly returned to the station to wait for our train.

During the course of the trip, we had been exchanging suitcases while on the move for no particular reason, and being the useless travelers that we were, we had chosen to keep both passports in the same bag.

An hour after our train trip to Venice, I looked at our luggage and noticed that a bag was missing.

We left him on the floor of the train platform in Florence, both assuming the other had picked him up. We left the train at the next stop and returned. The bag and our passports were gone.

After alerting station personnel, they took us to an office and asked us to complete a form describing the bag and its contents.

I burst into tears when I imagined having to camp at the British embassy to obtain replacement travel documents and never get to Venice, my strong tears began to ruin the paperwork I was filling out.

In the moment of my deepest despair, a very small Italian woman entered the door.

"Tamara," she said excitedly. "I have your bag." The sheer joy I felt at the time cannot be expressed in words.

Beginning of the end

After dreaming of taking a night gondola ride as children, the couple were able to experience it together. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

A few hours later, we boarded yet another train to Venice, opting for a faster and more expensive one in an attempt to make up for lost time.

Everything had been built for this, and it was as magical as we had imagined, even despite the obstacle course of stairs and cobbled streets between the station and our hostel.

We visited the Piazza San Marco and the Rialto Bridge and enjoyed getting lost in small winding streets and discovering small boutiques and cafes as well as the novelty of traveling by water bus.

We blow a small fortune on a night gondola ride, for the complete Yogi Bear experience. It was worth every penny and luckily it meant we had less money to spend on things to make our bags heavier.

Our last day was disastrous. We got lost for hours and blamed each other for the lost time searching when we finally got together a few hours before our flight back to London.

The flight was delayed, as was our luggage, which, understandably, we were tired of seeing right now.

We didn't get home until the early hours of the next morning, and by then we were hardly talking.

Still, in hindsight, it wouldn't do otherwise.

Although I have returned to Italy several times over the years, I have never been able to recreate the magic of that journey.

My sister and I took many more vacations together in the following years, Maui, Rio de Janeiro and New Orleans, always with suitcases instead of backpacks.

Then suddenly we stop traveling as a couple. There was no conversation about it. Just a silent agreement that that part of our lives was over, at least for the moment.

When I told him I was writing about one of our many escapades, he paused and then asked "what trip?"

"Italy, of course," I replied.

"For real?" she said with a smile. "That's perfect. I think it's the best we've seen. Those are some great photos."

After all, it was worth carrying those suitcases full of clothes.