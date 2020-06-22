Weakening of the coronavirus may go away on its own, says Italian doctor

An Italian infectious disease doctor believes that the coronavirus has become less dangerous and could go away on its own without a vaccine.

Dr. Matteo Bassetti, chief of the infectious disease clinic at San Martino hospital, said the virus appears to have become less potent, possibly due to genetic mutations, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

"The clinical impression I have is that the virus is changing in severity," Bassetti told the media.

“In March and early April, the patterns were completely different. People came to the emergency department with a very difficult disease to manage and needed oxygen and ventilation, some developed pneumonia. "

But he said in the past month, "The picture has completely changed in terms of patterns."

"It was like an aggressive tiger in March and April, but now it's like a wild cat," said Bassetti. “Even elderly patients, in their 80s or 90s, are now sitting up in bed and breathing without help. The same patients would have died two or three days earlier. "

He said one of the reasons the virus weakens could be that it has mutated in response to social distancing measures.

"I think the virus has mutated because our immune system reacts to the virus and we now have a lower viral load due to blockage, wearing masks and social distancing," he said. "We still have to show why it is different now."

It is possible that the virus will be eradicated before researchers find a vaccine, he said.

"We have fewer and fewer infected people and it could end with the disappearance of the virus," said Bassetti.

But another expert was less optimistic that the virus might disappear soon and said it could take years, the outlet reported.

"I don't expect it to go out so quickly," said Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a professor at the University of Exeter School of Medicine in the UK, according to the report.

"He will if he has no one to infect. If we have a successful vaccine, we can do what we did with smallpox. But because it's so contagious and widespread, it won't go away for long. "

