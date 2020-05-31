Weapons and armor enchantments (and how to use them)

Minecraft Dungeons makes enchantments an essential part of the game, as keeping up to date with powerful mobs can be a real challenge. This is how they work.

Minecraft dungeons Adds its own unique style to weapons and armor by allowing players to enchant them with special abilities. This increases the overall fighting ability and survival of player characters while creating some cool combinations and effects while annihilating Archillegers mobs.

Related: Minecraft Dungeons: How To Unlock The Creepy Crypt

There are many enchantments in Minecraft dungeons, increasing in quality and quantity as players progress through the game. This guide will help establish a basic understanding of how enchantments work, while providing information on how to creatively combine them for devastating effects.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

How enchantments work in Minecraft dungeons

Enchantments are upgradeable perks set in a random generator for each weapon, bow, and armor type. Each level players earn will give them another charm point to apply to their team. Just go into inventory, highlight a piece of gear to upgrade, select enchantments, and apply the point to any desired enchantment. Each weapon, bow, and armor has 3 diamond-shaped slots in the enchantment, with up to 3 enchantments to select from the slot. Most teams on the "Default" difficulty have only one diamond with perks. As players progress through the game, 2 diamonds will fill with available enchantments to choose from, and more rarely all 3. Once players choose one of the slot enchantments, only that enchantment will remain as the active benefit as long as the enchantments remain. others disappear. . Enchantments can be updated up to 3 times, the first costs 1 point, the second 2 points and the third costs 3 points. As players begin to access more powerful enchantments, the cost will begin to inflate.

Once an enchantment has been unlocked, points can and will not be refunded by any means necessary unless the item itself is redeemed. Once players rescue the item, the spent enchantment points will be returned for reuse in another piece of gear. This means that any enchantment chosen for the weapon is permanent, and cannot be changed to another. So choose wisely and try to have fun with different combinations.

Weapon, bow, and armor enchantments in Minecraft dungeons

Some enchantments are very good, while others are not so good. Of course, it all depends on a player's style of play, but sticking to unproductive combinations can slow things down and hinder survival when the game starts to get a little more difficult. Also, all unique weapons and some basic equipment have intrinsic perks / enchantments; they are part of the basic function of weapons rather than an upgradeable enchantment. Finally, some weapons may have repeated enchantments, which have the same type in multiple slots. When this happens, an enchantment does not nullify the other, but accumulates on top of each other. This can really affect the gameplay and create some really cool constructs along with a unique artifact setup. Here are some enchantments, both good and bad, to give players an idea of ​​the builds they'd like to create.

Enchantments (good)

Leech (weapon): "Defeating a mafia heals players for a small portion of the mafia's maximum health." It works great with high damage weapons when you kill rank and file enemies as they tend to move faster and be in close range. Along with an attack speed buff like Rampage and intrinsic damage reduction armor, stronger and larger mobs will drop faster, keeping players alive.

Snowball (Armor): "Shoot a snowball at a nearby enemy every few seconds, briefly stunning it." This perk is incredibly useful once you reach level 3, as a snowball will go flying once per second. While players can't control the target, it can prevent problematic vines from exploding when approaching or stopping rapidly moving enemies from attacking. The only downside is that it sometimes stuns the same target repeatedly instead of switching to another target.

Critical Strike (weapon): "Gives players a chance to inflict critical strikes that deal triple damage." Upgrading this buff to a 20% chance at level 3 on a weapon that does tremendous damage or has the highest attack speed can easily kill mobs effortlessly. While 20% doesn't seem very high, critical hits will often land balancing the deficiency in speed or power.

Enchantments (Bad)

Exploding (weapon) – "Mobs explode after being defeated." This one doesn't work well enough since the explosion is not instantaneous in death and sometimes seems to not happen at all. Also, mobs are thrown quite far after death and are sometimes lost by exploding close to other enemies entirely.

Shockwave (weapon): "The last attack in a combo launches a shockwave that damages enemies." The fewer attacks on the combo, the more viable this advantage is, which means that the hammer is probably the only weapon that players can take full advantage of. Shockwave doesn't do much damage, from 56 at level one to 111 at level 3. While it is a powerful advantage, it moves in one direction without flying too far, and compared to other damage-based enchantments, it's less effective when surrounded.

Scout (Armor): "For every hundred blocks explored on the map, players recover a small amount of health." There are too many mobs and too many arrows thrown at players to regain only 1% health at max level for every 100 spaces. Especially on Apocalypse difficulty.

Most bow skills are quite good or average in Minecraft dungeons and it can be used in many different situations, with many different combinations. Accelerating at first looked like it might have been a bad enchantment, but after wasting time and noticing that it not only increases attack speed but also loading speed, it can do some amazing things. Unfortunately, bow ammo amounts change depending on bow, so bows with high damage and low ammo may not complement each other very well, as loading speed won't see much of a difference until after a x30 multiplayer. Experimenting is the fun part when it comes to enchantments in Minecraft dungeons, and you can make or break the experience depending on how long players learn to make the most of them.

Next: Fortnite: How To Throw Henchmen Overboard On The Yacht

Minecraft dungeons It is available on Xbox, Ps4 and PC.

Call of Duty: WWII – Tips and Tricks for Multiplayer (Beginner's Guide)