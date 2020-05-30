Wearable device shipments grow thanks to wearable devices and wristbands, analysts say

Nuheara



Global shipments of portable devices grew more than 29% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020, with a total volume of devices of 72.6 million units, according to a report Thursday by market research firm IDC. Much of that increase was fueled by the growth of wearable devices and wristbands, as smart and basic watches saw a decrease.

In the category of bracelets, devices such as Fitbit Charge 4 and the more affordable options from Xiaomi and Huawei helped that sector grow 16.2% during the quarter. Hearables grew 68.3% and represented 54.9% of the entire market.

"The curable category was apparently resistant to suppressive market forces caused by COVID-19"Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement." Consumers clamored for these sophisticated headphones not only for the ability to play audio, but also to help them increase productivity, as many of them were forced to work from home and looked for ways to reduce ambient noise while staying connected to its smart phones and smart assistants. "

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the supply of smart and basic watches, many of which share components and resources with phones and PCs, which were also affected in the first quarter, IDC said. Still, some vendors, including Garmin and Huawei, experienced remarkable growth as they are less reliant on Chinese markets and have expanded further to the US. USA, Europe and other parts of Asia.

Apple was again the best wearable company, with a participation of 29.3% and 21.2 million units shipped. While the Apple Watch experienced setbacks due to supply chain problems, the Beats and Airpods line made up for that decline.

Xiaomi landed in second place, with 7.3 million bracelets and watch shipments. Samsung ranked third, with its heavy goods business accounting for 74% of its total shipments in the first quarter, up from 58.9% in the first quarter of last year. That's largely thanks to the success of their latest generation of Galaxy Buds and Buds Plus, which shipped more than 4 million units in the first quarter of 2020.

Huawei and its subsidiary Honor were in fourth place and grew in China despite the closure "thanks to a strong online presence and close ties to retailers," IDC said.

Fitbit came in fifth, seeing a 26.1% decline during the quarter, as much of its production was based in China, which experienced supply problems for several weeks. Competition from tech giants like Apple and Samsung and Fitbit's lack of adaptability have hampered the company's growth, IDC said.