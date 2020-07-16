Wearing & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; from the slogan to reality (Opinion)

Blacks have always told doctors, metaphorically the American people and the American leadership, that we are suffering. Too often we have been misdiagnosed and dismissed as if our pain was not real. Expanding on this metaphor, the murder of George Floyd has been like a heart attack, and the urgent response has shown that not only was our pain real, but it was a time when we could no longer be silent about it.

Paradoxically, this is, in fact, a time for some leaders to remain silent and do the work of processing some of the pain of the past. Pressure on leaders is mounting to say something, but many allies are doing it without really understanding what they mean.

Many people and organizations seem to be taking a position to ease the uncomfortable tension they feel realizing that they have turned a blind eye to racism for years. Additionally, some of these same organizations are being called by their own workforce for publicly speaking Black Lives Matter, but without concern for, promoting, or hiring black employees.

It is a time of awakening that is puzzling for many. Your first thoughts may be: "How can I quickly resolve this?" It is a well-intentioned reaction, but out of place.

It is also a time when black people across the country are once again carrying. By asking them to be part of a newly founded diversity committee or conducting outreach activities to diversify their company's network, they are asked to give hundreds of hours of unpaid work in the name of inclusion.

It is a time of endless questions about how to be a better ally or anti-racist, well-intentioned but overwhelming.

Last week, three other black executives and I threw Texts at the table, where we brought our private text conversations to life on YouTube. We share our experiences and different walks of life as we process and respond to Black Lives Matter events. We also discussed what it means to be a black person and CEO in 2020. My co-host Shawn Boynes, Executive Director, American Anatomy Association, made this point: Allies, instead of asking your black colleagues, "How can I do better? "reformulate it and declare, 'I will do better.'

Here's what that might look like.

Doing better means internalizing and recognizing that systemic racism is real. You don't need to hear another story of another black person's trauma to understand this.

As I processed the response to Georgie Floyd's death, I realized that part of the anger I felt came from knowing that systemic racism was real, from personal experience, but seeing it aside in the workplace. In fact, I had begun to doubt myself, wondering if certain experiences were, in fact, real. He had made excuses for microaggression or involuntary offenses. The simple act of acknowledging systemic racism will go a long way with your black friends and colleagues.

Doing better means calculating how your own network of black friends and colleagues, if you have one, may have perceived you or your past actions, large or small. This is what many people don't understand in their rush to be anti-racist: it doesn't matter how many Black Lives Matter posters you have in your yard if even a black person has experienced some form of racism on their part – intentional or not. Doing better means acknowledging that you have probably done racist action, even if it was not your intention.

Doing it better means cleaning your own house. Racism is both systemic and personal. For organizations, it means talking to their black employees first, before the Black Lives Matter press release is released. You cannot combat the system if you have not addressed issues within your own network.

Most of the outrage at the moment is within organizations that had declarations and practices of diversity and inclusion. However, as they proudly proclaimed the Black Lives Matter publicly, their employees reminded them that they did not practice what they preached. We must go beyond general statements. And, just so you know, we always notice when we're the only black person in the room

Doing it better means recognizing white fragility. Resist the urge to resolve this problem immediately to ease your guilt. Ask yourself, why do you care now? Can you see yourself supporting Black Lives Matter in five years? Why were you silent before? This is a time to make sure you know your authentic attitude towards racism. Listen to your own voice. If you are faking it, people will know. If you still don't believe any of the above, you better keep quiet.

In fact, doing it better could mean you need to go back a lot. This is a time to raise other voices, particularly black voices. It is a time when we should not focus on whiteness. Instead of making this moment about your feelings and reactions to the Black Moment, listen to and create the experiences of black people in America, without judgment. This may not be a problem you are prepared to solve in the short term. The best thing you can do is find and support someone who is.

Most importantly, this is not a game you can win. Doing better means actively enjoying the process of learning to be better. There is no finish line. You must fall in love with the process of becoming an anti-racist. It is a journey, not a race.