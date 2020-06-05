Wearing a mask during sex may prevent coronavirus, new study says

So three Harvard doctors examined the likelihood of coronavirus infection in various sexual activities. And to better prevent infection during sex between unrelated couples, people should wear masks and avoid kissing, the authors write.

"The sexual health implications of these recommendations have received little attention, although it appears that all forms of sexual contact in person carry the risk of transmission of the virus." Dr. Jack Turban said , lead author of the study and a resident at Harvard Medical School, where he studies the mental health of transgender youth.

Sex puts couples very close, so couples are likely to be exposed to those drops. And from a an estimated 35% of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic , sex could provide the best conditions for infection.

How to make sex less risky, according to the authors' recommendations

The study argues that abstinence offers the lowest risk of infection, but the authors acknowledge that it is not a realistic option for many. Furthermore, the idea of ​​sex as "dangerous" could have "insidious psychological effects at a time when people are especially susceptible to mental health difficulties," the authors say.

So the study takes a positive sex approach. To better prevent infection, the authors write, people can reduce their number of sexual partners and avoid having sex with people who show symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, cough, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell.

In addition to wearing masks, people who have sex with partners outside of their home should also bathe before and after, avoid sexual acts involving oral transmission of body fluids, and then clean the area with soap or alcohol wipes to reduce their likelihood. of infection.

The researchers also include recommendations for masturbation and digital sex, though people who participate in the latter should be aware of the safety risks involved, the researchers said.

Sex between couples who have isolated themselves still presents some risk, because a couple could have been exposed to the virus if they had left the shared home. However, the researchers did not recommend a mask for partners in this situation.