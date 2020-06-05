Wearing a mask is not political. I could protect my son's life (opinion)

Living a pandemic, as the mother of a child with a cancer diagnosis, is terrifying. Equally terrifying are the images of crowded beaches, pools, and bars during happy hour, where the rules of social estrangement and mask are ignored. The president's refusal to wear a mask and make fun of those who do wear it is annoying.

Wearing a mask is not political. It is not an invasion of your freedom. It is the most humane, decent, and selfless act we can do to save humanity from this deadly pandemic. As more and more states lift restrictions and reopen businesses, there is now a national debate focused on whether a mask is necessary.

America, you wear masks for families like mine. There is nothing political about the child's right to a long and healthy life. The facts are well established; Wearing a mask helps prevent everyone, including asymptomatic carriers, from spreading the virus.

After just four months of chemotherapy, my son's tumor is now incredibly undetectable on MRIs. He continues to receive chemotherapy to protect him from possible recurrence.

Take a moment to sit in my emotional space. Imagine your child escaping death once, only to face a new threat: a deadly pandemic due to his weakened immune system. It is a vulnerable feeling when you realize that your child's safety is literally in the hands of strangers, people who don't know his story. People who do not know the pain that our family has suffered. What happened to "we are in this together?" How did that disappear from our collective consciousness?

Every week we enter what I call "the Lion's Den", the hospital. It is not a comforting experience to visit a hospital in the midst of a pandemic. It makes you feel anxious. The routine is the same every week. I grab my mask, gloves, my husband covers a plastic shield over our son's stroller. I let several elevators pass, even if it means we'll be a few minutes late for our appointment. I have to make sure we're the only ones in the elevator.

The stress of the day, going in and out, making sure I don't touch anything, and disinfecting my hands if I do, making sure my child doesn't touch anything and keep his hands out of his mouth is overwhelming proof. As a mother, I do my best to make sure my son will survive, but the truth is, I can't do it alone. We need everyone to really be together in this.

If this virus is prolonged because the Americans did not do everything possible to contain it, that means that the life of my son and all other immunosuppressed children will continue to be at risk.

Our country's death count will not only be a measure of lost lives and failed government leadership. It will be a measure of Americans' lack of compassion for their fellow man. It will be a reflection of self-interest and an indicator of selfishness. I don't want to believe it's the United States. I refuse to believe that we are a society that puts our own personal pleasures and activities before the desperate needs and lives of the most vulnerable in our society.

So the next time you go out, think about these vulnerable American families. They live in their state and community. I know you want to celebrate graduations and birthdays, but there are moms and dads who pray every day for their child to live to see those milestones in life. Please don't take it away from us.

There is great power in your actions, including the simple acts of wearing a mask and social distancing. The decisions you make can destroy or preserve families forever.

To be honest,

René