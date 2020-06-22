Webb Simpson earns RBC's emotional heritage with the late father in mind

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Nothing can beat the first time Webb Simpson won Father's Day, a US Open title. USA Eight years ago at the Olympic Club and he heard his father laugh on the phone to share the joy.

Harbor Town was special in its own right.

Dressed in his yellow Sunday shirt, his late father's favorite color, Simpson emerged from a crowd of contenders with five little birds in a six-hole stretch at the back nine for a 7 under 64 to win the RBC Heritage by a Throw on Abraham Ancer and set the tournament scoring record.

"Crazy day," said Simpson.

A three-hour delay storm almost prevented it from ending. Nine players were still in the mix with an hour to go. Simpson was two shots behind and only had two birdies on his card when he fell on a 10-footer at No. 12 and left.

"I think it's good that the guys were doing birdies because they forced me to be a little bit more aggressive and know that the teammates weren't going to cut it," said Simpson, who ended up 22 and under 264 to pass. two shots the tournament record that Brian Gay set in 2009.

Father's Day has been the final round of the US Open. USA Every year since 1976, but it was moved to September in this unusual year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that closed golf for three months. RBC Heritage filled the spot on the calendar and Simpson, now the father of five, became the winner for the second time this year.

"I won The Players on Mother's Day after my father passed away, and that was really special. That was an emotional victory," said Simpson. "US. Open Father's Day, I will never forget to call my dad after on the way to the press conference, and when he picked up the phone, he was laughing. That's what he did when he was happy, he just laughed. So I'm going to miss that laugh today for sure.

"But I thought about him a lot," he said. “This morning I thought of him, and when I was on the golf course, I thought of him. … loved golf. He would have loved to see today. "

It was quite a show.

Simpson, Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton were tied at 20-under at one point at the end of the round. It was about who blinked first.

Ancer, who reached every green in regulation, pushed Simpson to the finish in his bid to win his first PGA Tour title. He punched a 10-foot birdie putt on 17 to get closer to one, but his approach to 18 was 40 feet away and his putt to force a playoff fell short. Ancer closed with a 65.

"That's just golf. You just have to keep trying," said Ancer. "I'm not going to change anything or work on anything. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing, and I think it will eventually happen."

Colonial winner Daniel Berger also stayed in the mix by birdying on the 17th and closing with a 65. Hatton, whose last tournament was his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, led until a poor tee shot led to the ghost on the 13th. , and the bogeys were difficult to retrieve on this day. He shot 66 and tied for third.

Simpson, who won the Phoenix Open in February, moved to No. 5 in the world. He also moved to the top of the FedEx Cup.

Dylan Frittelli had a low tournament score full of them, a 62 that put him in the lead even before the final groups split. Justin Thomas had a 63 and tied it up. They both knew he wasn't going to hold on, especially after returning from a storm delay to still conditions and even milder conditions.

But it led to a challenging revolving door, and even Brooks Koepka got into the mix.

Koepka hit the driver on the 331-yard ninth hole that he hit on the slope above the bunker and positioned himself 3 feet from his eagle. He birdied the next two to get inside one of the leaders, but his hopes ended with a 5-foot birdie putt he lost at par 5. 15. He closed with a 65 and finished seventh, his best result since the Tour Championship. .

"Six months off, three with the latch closed and then three on the knee, so yeah, it seems like a long time has passed since I even felt some juices flow," Koepka said. "It just felt good to be in containment."

Rory McIlroy closed with a 70 and tied for 41st, his second consecutive result outside of the top 30 after going to seven consecutive events around the world without finishing worse than fifth.

The PGA Tour is now headed to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and who will play until the coronavirus testing for those on the charter flight is yet to be determined.

The uncertainty comes from the first positive test, Nick Watney on Friday, along with 11 tests for those who had been in close contact with Watney. Until the first tournament at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, the area around Harbor Town was crowded with the start of summer vacation.

Those not on the letter will be evaluated upon arrival in Connecticut. Any positive test means that a player must withdraw.