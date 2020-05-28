Wednesday Night War 5/27/20: AEW Dynamite tops WWE NXT in audience with the appearance of Mike Tyson | Newsdio

Live audience numbers for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are available.

Both series were presented this week in a total of spectators, as well as in the important demographic group of 18-49. This was Dynamite's post-Double or Nothing PPV edition and featured a special appearance by Mike Tyson.

AEW Dynamite drew 827,000 live viewers, and NXT drew 731,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW drew 701,000 while NXT drew 592,000.

As is the case in most weeks, AEW won the 18-49 demographic. NXT was ranked n. 24th out of the top 150 cable shows, while AEW was n. ° 4.

Here is the demographic breakdown:

Viewfinders 18-49 – AEW: 0.32 / NXT: 0.19

Female Spectators 18-49 – AEW: 0.24 / NXT: 0.15

Male Spectators 18-49 – AEW: 0.40 / NXT: 0.23

Viewfinders 18-34 – AEW: 0.17 / NXT: 0.08

Female Spectators 12-34 – AEW: 0.11 / NXT: 0.04

Male Viewers 12-34 – AEW: 0.19 / NXT: 0.15

Viewers 25-54 – AEW: 0.39 / NXT: 0.23

Viewers 50+ – AEW: 0.30 / NXT: 0.36