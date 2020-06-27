Weekend weather: severe storms and possibly a tornado

A cold front stretching from Colorado to Massachusetts is expected to produce heavy rains and heavy thunderstorms. Harmful winds and hail will pose the greatest risks, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out.

A powerful line of storms spread across the Midwest on Friday night, affecting major cities like Chicago. The squall line was more than 300 miles long as it made its way through multiple states producing gusts of wind of over 70 mph. The damaging winds knocked down trees and power lines from Colorado to Ohio on Friday and early Saturday. Flooding also occurred as a result of these storms, causing heavy downpours that overflowed streams and creeks in some low-lying areas.

The same system that affected the Midwest on Friday will change to the Northeast on Saturday. The strongest storms will form from eastern Ohio to western Connecticut, where the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center released a forecast that calls for a slight risk of bad weather.

Newark, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should expect damaging winds and even hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Other cities outside the system could see some strong storms, such as Denver, St. Louis, and Indianapolis.

The Storm Prediction Center said the threat will likely peak in the late afternoon before diminishing at night.

It's also going to rain in the southeast

The Southeast is also expected to see some wet weather.

"An unrelated system in the South will also trigger scattered thunderstorms, which could reach severe thresholds," said Taylor Ward, a CNN meteorologist.

Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi must prepare for the possibility of wind damage and even hail.

The Storm Prediction Center said the threat of severe thunderstorms should disappear by nightfall.

Severe storms continue on Sunday

The odds of bad weather continue on Sunday with the highest risk for the Carolinas and parts of Virginia. Harmful winds and hail will be the main threats.

There will also be some stronger storms north from Washington, DC through New England with winds potentially damaging to cities like Boston, New York, and Hartford, Connecticut.

Further west, on the northern plains and in the midwest, there is also the possibility of strong storms. This region will have threats from damaging winds, but also the potential of an isolated tornado for cities like Minneapolis and Omaha, Nebraska.