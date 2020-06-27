Welcome back: NBA sets schedule to restart season

Zion Williamson is about to get another shot on opening night.

The injury kept him out of New Orleans' appearance in the first game of this NBA season when the Pelicans started the year in Toronto, but now the renowned rookie will be in position to be center stage on Disney when he Resume the game, against the team that was the first to find itself in the midst of the NBA coronavirus situation.

New Orleans will be in Game 1 of the resumed NBA season on July 30, facing Utah at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida, in the opening of a doubleheader. And just like the first opening night of this season like no other, the second nationally televised double-bill game will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz was a logical story for the first comeback game, after Utah All-Star center Rudy Gobert was the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus, a development that forced the league to suspend the season on March 11. More than four and a half months will have elapsed between NBA game nights, but the league officially completed talks on Friday with the National Association of Basketball Players about the terms for restarting the season and therefore could launch the list of 88 games of what is called seed games.

Finally, the game will resume in a season that began with political conflicts between the NBA and China in October, the death of David Stern and Kobe Bryant in January, a pandemic that erupted in March, and racial issues surrounding police brutality and other forms. of inequality that divide the country once again for much of the league's close.

"There is no doubt this season and frankly, this year has been one that none of us will soon forget," said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. "Obviously, the virus attacked us without warning and then we were faced with the possibility of losing the season."

But with an agreed plan for strict medical protocols, the league and its players believe it is safe to resume.

Players will begin arriving at the Disney complex on July 7, will be screened daily once they get there, and could be away from their families for more than three months. Families are not expected to be allowed on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, which will begin in late August or early September.

"Everyone is making some kind of sacrifice," said Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala. "Many people in the United States are out of work right now, and we have a chance to be a beacon of light, not just because of that particular thing, but because of social injustices. Let's shed light on that, people are far from their families, understanding that sacrifice … the greatest good of all that our players represent, including the game of basketball. "

For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the lists of eight games will be practically the same: a consecutive one for each of the clubs, and all the games will be played in a span of 16 days that will end on August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and in addition to the two-game roster on opening night, there will be between four and seven games played each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 seeded games to be televised nationally, 18 on TNT (including the opening night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, with the league allowing time between games to disinfect everything that players, coaches or staff might come in contact with.

If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at either conference and ends within the team's four games in eighth place, those games in a better-than-two-team series. No. 9 The need to sweep will begin on August 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.

