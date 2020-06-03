Welcome to our reality, white America

Meanwhile, social media is full of white Americans learning about the power of supporting black-owned businesses, and share reading lists and podcasts that address racism, and their responsibility not to be simply overtly racist, but anti-racist.
News coverage of the systemic racism that affects America is being devoured
But here nothing is new. For decades and centuries, black Americans have been trying to make the country's profound inequality readable through the language of resistance.
Over the past week, people across the country have gathered to condemn the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. These expressions of outrage do not exist in a vacuum. Despite the media coverage it tends to obfuscate just anger, the protesters' gaze focuses less on an officer than on sin itself: a story of white control that has long dehumanized black Americans while insisting that it is acting in their interest.
"We have to tell our story of racial injustice," Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Fair Justice Initiative, a legal advocacy organization, he told the New Yorker on Monday. "I think everything we are seeing is a symptom of a bigger illness. We have never honestly addressed all the damage that was done during the two and a half centuries that we enslaved blacks."
Perhaps it is a matter of social change that finally meets a moment. The protests are more diverse: Not only are black Americans articulating their fury, but they are certainly led by them.
Former President George W. Bush (and his father) Televangelist Pat Robertson. Alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden. These are some of the white voices, across the political spectrum, who speak to white audiences and say enough is enough.
Is the white establishment finally listening to the concerns of black Americans, who have been clarifying their pain, their exhaustion with this pain, for decades? Maybe. But these figures also seem to be trying to draw a distinction between them and one of the darkest manifestations of racial division, crystallized at the time when President Donald Trump was strutting to a church for photo-op with a Bible after the police fiercely dispersed a peaceful protest demanding racial justice.
If this broader momentum will continue in the days and weeks ahead, as former President Barack Obama expects, or getting caught up in narratives that point to alleged chaos remains to be seen. But whatever happens, at least one thing is certain: We try to tell everyone.