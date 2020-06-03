Welcome to our reality, white America

But here nothing is new. For decades and centuries, black Americans have been trying to make the country's profound inequality readable through the language of resistance.

Over the past week, people across the country have gathered to condemn the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. These expressions of outrage do not exist in a vacuum. Despite the media coverage it tends to obfuscate just anger , the protesters' gaze focuses less on an officer than on sin itself: a story of white control that has long dehumanized black Americans while insisting that it is acting in their interest.